PHOTOS: Madison LeCroy Shares Stunning Vacation Pics With New Boyfriend

Madison LeCroy appears to be getting serious with her new boyfriend.

The “Southern Charm” star shared new photos as she went on a dream vacation to the Maldives with her mystery man.

On Instagram, the 30-year-old Bravo star shared a photo of her and her boyfriend out on the water as she revealed that she found someone that “also likes to live on the edge.”

She also shared a set of selfies as she kissed her man while posing along a breathtaking beach background.

Madison LeCroy Hinted That Her Relationship Has Turned Serious

LeCroy also shared a snap of her and her boyfriend at an elegant dinner as they toasted with champagne. In the caption, she asked her guy if he will accept her “final” rose. That comment sparked a reaction from fans, who wanted to know if LeCroy has finally found “the one” following her disastrous relationship with her “Southern Charm” co-star Austen Kroll.

“I’m just over here patiently waiting for the engagement post,” one fan wrote in the comment section.

When celebrity jeweler Nicole Rose Kopelman wrote, “Beautiful,” LeCroy posted a coy response.

“@nicolerosejewerly I told him you’d know what I’d like,” the “Southern Charm” star wrote.

“I hope this means a ring soon! You have upgraded beyond measure with this one. Men vs. Boys,” a fan replied.

“Such an upgrade,” another agreed.

Another fan wrote of LeCroy’s new man, “Hope he is on the next season of ‘Southern Charm,’ the ratings will go through the roof!”

LeCroy Met Her New Boyfriend During a Girls’ Weekend in Arizona

LeCroy has made plenty of headlines this year for her dating life. Following her split from Kroll, she was rumored to be linked with both former NFL star Jay Cutler and former MLB star Alex Rodriguez.

Earlier this year, LeCroy exposed a lengthy text thread she claimed to have with Cutler and snarked that was “too bad” it didn’t work out.

And after she was accused of having an affair with MLB veteran Rodriguez while he was engaged to Jennifer Lopez, LeCroy issued a statement to Page Six to clarify that Rodriguez “never physically cheated on his fiancée with me.”

But the Bravo star shared happier news in June when she told Us Weekly that she met a new guy while in Scottsdale, Arizona, for a bachelorette party.

“He was there for a friend’s birthday party,” LeCroy said. “I did not know him at this time, but I go into this bar and we immediately lock eyes from across the room. It was, like, instant. And I mean you really can’t miss him. … He’s absolutely stunning.”

She added that her future beau told her needed her number because he had to “see her again.”

LeCroy has yet to reveal her new boyfriend’s name or tag him in social media photos. A source told Radar online that LeCroy’s boyfriend is not from Charleston, South Carolina, but that he did fly into the “Southern Charm” star’s hometown to pop a question after spending only a few days with her.

“The dude flew to Charleston and landed before she even got back [from Arizona] to ask her to be his [girlfriend],” the insider said.

