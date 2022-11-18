Madison LeCroy Fakes Fans Out With Early ‘Wedding’ in South Carolina

Madison LeCroy kicked off her wedding weekend a few days early.

The 32-year-old “Southern Charm” star and her best friend both shared photos on Instagram from what appeared to be an early wedding ceremony at a courthouse, according to Hollywood Life, despite the Bravo star’s reveal that her wedding will take place on November 19, 2022.

LeCroy got engaged to Brett Randle in October 2021, less than a year after her breakup with her “Southern Charm” co-star Austen Kroll.

Here’s what you need to know:

Madison LeCroy Posed in a Wedding Dress With Her Fiancé & Best Friend By Her Side

On November 16, 2022, LeCroy’s close friend, Erica Cain Missel, posted to Instagram after posing with LeCroy and Randle near an outdoor gazebo. LeCroy looked very much like a bride as she wore a short white, strapless wedding-style cocktail dress and veil and held a bouquet of flowers, while Randall wore a navy blue suit. “Can’t wait for 11.19.22,” Missel captioned the photo along with an airplane emoji.

According to Page Six, Missel shared other photos on her Instagram story, including one of her appearing to officiate the couple’s vow exchange, and another of her laughing while holding paperwork as the couple kissed on the steps outside of a courthouse. “Adding minister to my résumé,” Missel wrote in the story.

In a video shared to Instagram, LeCroy wore the white dress and veil while playfully kissing Randle as he sat in a retro white convertible with a South Carolina license plate. “It’s the final countdown… 11.19.22,” she captioned the post.

Madison LeCroy Previously Said She Was Having a Destination Wedding

LeCroy also shared an Instagram reel filled with close-ups of her wedding attire. The clip included a throwback video of her as a little girl asking her dad if she looked pretty in a princess gown she was wearing. “Yes, that’s real pretty, Madison,” her dad said in the video.

LeCroy captioned the video with a teaser: “Get in honey, we’re going to Mexico,” she wrote. “Literally last week my family showed a video of my 5 yr old self singing this song we all had chills… when you know you know.”

Fans were confused by the pics and videos, with some speculating that LeCroy and Randle had a civil ceremony in South Carolina before flying to Mexico for another ceremony and wedding reception with their guests on November 19.

As of this writing, LeCroy hasn’t explained the wedding-themed photos. But according to BravoTV.com, LeCroy and Randle were doing a pre-wedding photo shoot and rehearsal in Charleston before heading to Mexico for their real wedding.

LeCroy previously teased that she was having a destination wedding in November 2022. “I’m only having 30 people,” she told E! News earlier this year. “It is a destination [wedding], and my fiancé is one of eight, so it’s pretty much his family and my family and that’s about it. Very intimate.”

LeCroy also told fans on an Instagram Live that she would not be inviting her Bravo co-stars to her wedding. “The ‘Southern Charm’ cast will not be at my wedding, only because we’re doing family, and that’s kind of it,” she said in January 20202, according to Page Six.

Several of LeCroy’s cast mates reacted to the pics of her early “wedding,” including pal Kathryn Dennis who posted a hand-heart emoji.

“So chic and beautiful,” wrote Patricia Altschul.

“IS THIS A JOKE?” asked Venita Aspen. “It’s so good I can’t handle it!” the ‘Southern Charm” star added.

