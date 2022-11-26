Madison LeCroy Reveals Whether Her Husband Will Appear on ‘Southern Charm’

Madison LeCroy is a married woman as of Saturday, November 19, after the “Southern Charm” star tied the knot with Brett Randle at the beach in Mexico.

While fans learned about LeCroy’s relationship and engagement on season 8 of the hit Bravo show, Randle didn’t make an appearance all season. LeCroy was asked if his decision not to appear on the show would be different now that the two are married.

She told Page Six that Randle was “not interested” before but that season 8 didn’t seem “that bad” for the hairstylist, which opened his mind to the idea. “The more he saw how the last season came out for me, he was like, ‘OK, it didn’t seem that bad,'” she told the publication. LeCroy then joked, “Little did he know I took the B-roll for that. So I think if I get a little more involved he might be like, ‘Woah!’”

That said, she said if Randle were to appear in future seasons, he’d only be there as a “sounding board” for her as he isn’t the type to get involved in any drama.

Madison LeCroy Didn’t Have Any ‘Southern Charm’ Co-Stars at Her Ceremony as She Said It Was Very Small & Intimate

As LeCroy previously revealed, none of her “Southern Charm” cast mates were at the couple’s nuptials in Mexico and it wasn’t filmed for the show either. In an interview with People, she shared that the couple wanted to keep the ceremony intimate and just had family and a few close friends in attendance, around 40 people total.

The “Southern Charm” star shared that the only person from the show’s cast that she believes would have considered going based on their friendships during the wedding planning was Patricia Altschul.

She said Kathryn Dennis, Craig Conover, Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte and others likely wouldn’t have wanted to be there anyway. “We just wanted it super-small and only attended by the people who are rooting for us,” she shared.

Madison LeCroy Spoke About Whether She & Brett Randle Will Start a Family Together

In terms of the couple’s future, LeCroy revealed that it might involve more than just a joint appearance on future seasons of “Southern Charm,” but also a growing family.

The reality star and hairstylist told Page Six that Hudson, her 10-year-old son whom she shares with her ex Josh Hughes, is hoping to get a sibling soon. She told the publication that the first thing he told her after their wedding was, “Now that you’re married you can have a baby now,” she said. She joked that she thinks her son believes the newlyweds will have a baby the very next day.

That said, while growing her family is in her plans, LeCroy explained that she and Randle are first going to “enjoy a little bit of this newlywed phase.” LeCroy and Randle jetted off on an Emirates flight to their honeymoon on Tuesday, November 22, with Singapore as the first destination.

