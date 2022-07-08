Southern Charm Star Wows With Pose in Blue Convertible: PHOTO

“Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy is cruising through life in South Carolina. The hair salon owner, who is engaged to Brett Randle, posed for a recent pic in a sports car that had fans thinking she looked like a very familiar pop culture icon.

When LeCroy first joined “Southern Charm” in 2019, fans compared her to pop singer turned fashion mogul Jessica Simpson.

According to BravoTV.com, when a fan on social media asked her, “How many people tell you that you resemble Jessica Simpson?” LeCroy even replied, “Let’s just say I wish I got a dollar for every time I heard that.”

But three years later, fans think LeCroy looks like another famous fashionista.

Fans Think Madison LeCroy Looks Like a Real-Life Barbie Doll in a New Photo

In a photo shared on her Instagram page in July 2022, LeCroy posed in a shiny turquoise convertible sports car. “American made us,” the blonde Bravo star captioned the photo of her holding her hand up and making a peace sign.

LeCroy also responded to a fan who wrote, “Yes! Love! I hope you really bought it.”

“I had the check but my friends dad said I could only borrow – we are on the hunt now,” LeCroy replied.

Fans reacted to the post with comments and fire emoji.

“This reminds me of Christie Brinkley driving by Chevy Chase in National Lampoons – Vegas & Christmas vacation such a babe,” one fan wrote.

But many more fans compared LeCroy to a Barbie. The iconic doll was first released by Mattel in 1959, per The New York Daily News, and has remained a pop culture staple for decades.

“You look like Barbie, in her Corvette convertible!” one fan wrote. “Real life Barbie!” another added.

“Barbie in her dream car….I can’t love this post enough! Get it girl!!” another wrote.

“Just a Barbie girl, living in a Barbie world…another fan chimed in, in reference to the 1997 Aqua song, “Barbie Girl.”

“COME ON BARBIE LETS GO PARTY,” another added.

“Charleston Barbie,” another commented.

“Where’s Ken?” another fan asked.

This Isn’t the First Time Madison LeCroy Has Been Compared to Barbie

In early 2021, The Daily Mail posted photos of LeCroy wearing pink and purple workout gear that looked straight out of Barbie’s closet. According to Yahoo Lifestyle, LeCroy’s “Barbie-inspired” workout outfit was from Loveshack Fancy’s collab with Beach Riot.

LeCroy may have the proportions of a Barbie doll, but it didn’t come without hard work. In February 2021, the mom of one admitted on Instagram that she did have surgery years after giving birth to a 10-pound baby nearly a decade ago, but that she also works out to keep in shape.

“I’ve always been fitness obsessed and aware of what I was eating but sometimes, no matter how much you diet and exercise, there are areas that don’t quite bounce back to where they were originally,” she told fans, adding that her surgeon “transformed the parts of my body that I was most self-conscious about.”

While she often documents her intense workouts, LeCroy recently hit back at body shamers who’ve accused her of taking the easy way out by enhancing her body with plastic surgery.

“Those of you who keep writing on my page saying that, ‘Oh yeah, she’s in shape because she had surgery,’ let’s fight,” she said in a June 2022 Instagram story, per BravoTV.com. “I [legitimately] put in so much work to get where I am and I continue to still do it. I couldn’t just give up because I got surgery, but that is so belittling and just effing rude.”

“If I do a little tweak here and there, it’s because I had a 10-pound, 9-ounce child,” she added.

