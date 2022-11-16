Madison LeCroy Claps Back at ‘Lunatic’ Haters

Madison LeCroy hit back at haters this week after an Instagram Story the “Southern Charm” star posted apparently received a lot of negative comments.

The bride-to-be first shared a quick Instagram Story measuring her waist in the leadup to her wedding weekend. She showed that she had almost reached 24 inches and gave a quick glimpse of her abs as she said, “it’s coming together.” It seems as though LeCroy received criticism from some of her followers who responded to her Story as she later posted another video clapping back.

“If you follow me and you write negative s***, you’re a lunatic, like literally insane,” she began by saying. She added, “The stuff that some of you guys write I’m like, ‘oh my god.’ And then the fact that they watch every single thing that I do, it’s not a good look.”

Madison LeCroy Said She Wasn’t Encouraging Unhealthy Dieting Habits & Told Haters to Get Off Her Page

LeCroy then showed what she was eating, and told her followers that if they were curious, it was chicken and rice. She clarified that she wasn’t telling people to follow unhealthy habits to lose weight.

“I’m not sitting here being like, ‘take a pill, starve yourself, don’t drink water cause you’ll get water weight,'” she argued. “No, no, no, I’m saying work out, eat your meals 2 to 3, 4 times a day.”

LeCroy then said that she was out of patience with some people and concluded, “you probably are as nasty on the outside as you are on the inside and please just do both of us a favor and get the f*** off my page, for real. It’s annoying.”

Madison LeCroy Is Getting Married Soon & Opened Up About Her Relationship With Brett Randle

In March 2022, LeCroy opened up about getting the perfect wedding dress during a trip to New York City with her mother, her sister, and her matron of honor. She told Bravo Insider that while she picked the dress, she wasn’t sure about the alterations, especially as she is very petite at 5’3″.

She didn’t really reveal any details about the wedding dress but did say that it would not be silk. The hairstylist also said she has a second, “shorter” dress to change into for later in the reception.

Her relationship and engagement with Brett Randle came after fans saw many ups and downs in her life reflected in “Southern Charm’s” last few seasons. LeCroy recently spoke about her family’s reaction to her televised highs and lows, including the infamous rumored affair with Alex Rodriguez.

“My dad always said that your name is everything,” she told Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “And he told me that at a very early age. So I think it was a little bit of a shock when I was in the tabloids and things like that.”

She said she didn’t think her family was thrilled about that time and that they’re really happy to see her in this relationship and to start a “new chapter.”

