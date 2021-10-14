Madison LeCroy Announces Engagement to Boyfriend of 6 Months: PHOTO

Madison LeCroy is engaged.

The “Southern Charm” star, 30, stunned fans with news that she got engaged to “Brett,” the mystery man she has been dating since April, 2021.

The proposal took place after a special dinner date out with Hudson — Madison’s 8-year-old son she shares with ex-husband Josh Hughes — in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, according to Page Six.

Madison told Us Weekly that her fiancé actually asked for her son’s permission to marry her.

“My son and my fiancé, they ended up planning this,” she said. “When [Brett] asked my son if he could be his stepdad and be a part of our lives, my son had one request, and that was that he was a part of the proposal. It was so, so sweet.”

Madison said she was suspicious when Brett hired a limo driver to take her and her son out to dinner, and even more confused when her son got all dressed up and wouldn’t look her in the eye. After the dinner, the trio went home, where Brett popped the question with a custom ring created by Nicole Rose Fine Jewelry.

“He proposed to me in the living room, and my son’s behind him, just clapping,” Madison said. “I completely, like, blacked out at the point of whatever he was saying.”

The bride-to-be told E! News she was totally surprised when Brett popped up the question, and that she was glad that it happened at her home.

“It was just the three of us, and it was intimate and you know I don’t have all the professional photography pictures that other people have these days, but I like it that way,” she said. ‘ It was just us three and I couldn’t have asked for anything better. … I woke up that next morning and I went straight to the nail salon. My nail girl was like ‘you’re here before half the staff.'”

Madison Shared a Photo From Her Engagement Day & Said She Doesn’t Think Her Ex Will Care

On her Instagram page, Madison shared a photo from the big night, with the caption “Speechless.” In the pic, she posed outdoors in front of a pool with her all-decked-out fiance and her son. She also shared a video clip of the couple toasting with champagne in the limo, as well as footage of Hudson dancing.

While she’s in celebration mode, Madison told Us Weekly that her ex-boyfriend, fellow “Southern Charm” star Austen Kroll, won’t “care” that she’s engaged to another man because marriage isn’t something she thinks he ever wanted.

“I don’t think that the lifestyle that I want for myself and my son is something he’s really even interested [in],” she said. “I moved on so fast, but what does he expect? Like the guy knew what he wanted and he’s got it.”

Madison and Austen dated on and off for two years and split up in December 2020. Before meeting Brett, the “Southern Charm” star was linked with Jay Cutler and former MLB player Alex Rodriguez.

As for Madison’s other “Southern Charm” co-stars, Craig Conover told People he’s “happy for her.”

“I’ve seen her a lot the past few weeks and she told me she was really happy,” Craig said. “I know they’ve only been dating for a couple of months but hey, to each their own.”

Madison Went Instagram Official With Brett in June

In June 2021, Madison went Instagram official with her mystery man as she posted a pic of the two with the caption, “Madhappy.” In August, she shared a series of pics as the two vacationed in the Maldives. She also shared Instagram pics of a vacation at the luxury Maui resort, Montage Kapalua Bay.

The Bravo star has never tagged her man or revealed his name in her photos. She told People she met him by chance while at a restaurant in Arizona with friends.

“He chased me out of the restaurant and he’s like, ‘I got to get your number and I have to take you on a date,’” she told the outlet.

Brett, who is based in California, immediately bought a plane to South Carolina to ask her out.

“The dude flew to Charleston and landed before she even got back [from Arizona] to ask her to be his [girlfriend],” a source told Radar Online.

