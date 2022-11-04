Madison LeCroy Claps Back at Critics of Her ‘Wedding Month’ Photo With Fiancé

Madison LeCroy is counting down the days to her wedding.

The “Southern Charm” star has been engaged to Brett Randle since October 2021, and their wedding will take place this month.

LeCroy told Us Weekly that the wedding will be “intimate” with just family in attendance, and that it won’t be filmed for the Bravo reality show. “The wedding is going to be super small, so therefore I’m not going to be able to invite the whole cast, unfortunately, but it’s OK,” the “Southern Charm” star added.

Just ahead of her big day, LeCroy posted a photo with Randle to tease that their wedding is coming soon, but some followers used the comment section to question her fiancé.

Madison LeCroy Fired Back at Commenters on Her Instagram Photo

In the photo shared on her Instagram page, LeCroy posed outdoors with Randle as they dined at Sermet’s Courtyard in Daniel Island, South Carolina. Randle held a wine glass in his hand and the couple’s full dinner plates were in front of them as they posed for the shot.

“Happy Wedding month!” LeCroy captioned the pic.

Celebrity friends, such as Patti Stanger, reacted to the post. “The most beautiful couple I have ever seen!” “The Millionaire Matchmaker” star wrote.

But other followers tried to stir up trouble with LeCroy.

One commenter zeroed in on the wine glass in Randle’s hand and asked: “What Mormon drinks?

“This is @welchs sparkling for all you know B! “ LeCroy replied.

“He should RUN…” another commenter wrote, to which LeCroy clapped back with, “Straight into my arms…follower.”

And when another wrote, “That’s not A Rod,” LeCroy replied to set the record straight. “Never was,” she wrote.

According to All About the Tea, LeCroy previously revealed that her fiancé is a practicing Mormon who vowed off sex before their wedding.

As for that A-Rod comment, that’s in reference to rumors that LeCroy flew once hooked up with former MLB star Alex Rodriguez when he was engaged to pop superstar Jennifer Lopez according to Entertainment Tonight.

In February 2021, LeCroy told Page Six that she talked to Rodriguez on the phone but “never met up” with him in person.

Madison LeCroy Wants to Start a Family With Brett Randle—After They Enjoy Newlywed Life for a While

LeCroy has little time for haters now that she’s in the home stretch for her wedding.

“I don’t wanna say [I’m] ready to get it over with, but I mean, I’ve been planning this for a year now,” she told Life & Style in October 2022. “ I’m just ready to marry the man of my dreams.”

And once she’s a married woman, babies will be on her mind. LeCroy, who has a 9-year-old son, Hudson, from her first marriage to Josh Hughes, revealed that she wants to start a family with Randle, although not right away.

“I kind of want to be married for at least a year, maybe two, before I jump into that,” the 32-year-old Bravo star said. “I know that obviously, kids take a lot of your time. “

LeCroy revealed that she’d like to have two more kids, but if she had back-to-back boys she might try for a girl.

