Madison LeCroy Shades Southern Charm Co-Stars, Including Austen Kroll

Madison LeCroy is not one to shy away from drama and the Bravo star often interacts with her followers on Instagram through Q&As, the latest of which got people talking.

The “Southern Charm” star, who has been featured less this season following her engagement to Brett Randle, responded to one fan who asked her, “FMK austen Shep Craig.” LeCroy then revealed who she’d rather sleep with, marry and kill out of three of her Bravo co-stars, Austen Kroll, Craig Conover and Shep Rose.

She started by saying she’d sleep with Rose, writing, “F – Shep (with a condom tho).” She then said she’d marry Conover, “M – Craig (with a pre-nup).” She finished the response with “A…” and a skull emoji. LeCroy is perhaps best known on “Southern Charm” for her fiery, on-and-off relationship with Kroll which is still showing its effects on the show more than a year after their split.

LeCroy’s Post Had Many Fans Reacting to Her Choices & Giving Their Own Opinions

It’s not surprising that LeCroy got a lot of reactions from fans over her comments, as a Reddit thread was soon created showing the screenshot along with the title, “Ma’am! You are messy!” However, many fans actually ended up agreeing with LeCroy, with someone saying, “She ain’t wrong,” and another adding, “I love it!”

One person wrote, “But is she lying???” Someone else said, “Yeah, this is shady as hell but I feel like there’s no other response I could come up with!” Another agreed, “It’s the call we’d all make.”

There were also a lot of reactions to LeCroy’s jab at Kroll, a cast member that fans seem to love to hate. “Madison is the best [Bravo verse] villain. She understands the assignment every time,” someone commented. Another person stated, “I love how she makes Austen squirm but she just seems not over him when she continues to make digs against him.” Someone else said, “She’s f****** with him because she can! Not bc she’s not over him. Bc it’s hilarious to her and to us how much he’s still so bothered with her. Madison is hilarious and I love it!”

Several people had comments about LeCroy’s choices, with someone saying, “Ew. Shep looks like he would be the most selfish lover ever. No thanks!” Another wrote, “I’d definitely rather f*** Craig than Shep.”

Someone commented, “No pre-nup – get some of that pillow empire, girl.” Another wrote, “If she said she’d F Austen, just think of how much he would have squirmed, dumped Olivia, and crawled his way trying to get back with her LOL. I love the chokehold she has on this show with her drama – she can put these white misogynistic men in their place when she wants to.”

The Bravo Star Is Getting Married in November

Season 8 of “Southern Charm” featured LeCroy announcing her engagement to Brett Randle, as viewers saw things were still tense between her and Kroll. The hairstylist recently revealed that her nuptials will be taking place in November 2022 and told E! News, “I feel great about it. I’m just going to show up and marry the man of my dreams.”

She explained that she hired a professional to plan the wedding, making the process “pretty stress free.” LeCroy also shared that the destination wedding will be very small, with only 30 people, so none of her “Southern Charm” co-stars will be attending. “It is destination, and my fiancé is one of eight, so it’s pretty much his family and my family and that’s about it,” she spilled. “Very intimate.”

