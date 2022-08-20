Madison LeCroy Shades Co-Stars: ‘Can’t Trust Anyone’

The divisive star of “Southern Charm,” Madison LeCroy, spoke out about her time on reality TV and said it was important to be “heartless” as she threw out some shade toward some unnamed co-stars.

LeCroy participated in an Instagram Q&A recently and one of the questions asked was, “What’s the biggest lesson you’ve learned during your time on reality tv?” The hairdresser replied with a short clip showing her arrival at the dog wedding a couple of episodes ago and wrote underneath it:

Be heartless in this industry because you literally can’t trust anyone… You think some people are your friends but then you realize. I think we all know you don’t want to be on my bad side! Looking forward to the reunion.

LeCroy & Venita Aspen Hinted That Some of Their Co-Stars Are ‘Mean Girls’

LeCroy didn’t call out any of her co-stars by name but earlier in the season, she made some pointed comments about her female cast members. LeCroy and Venita Aspen spoke with Decider and Aspen was asked about her mindset going into filming. “I wanted to be as much as myself as I could stepping into it, and I think I’m doing a pretty decent job at that,” she laughed. “But the pressure is definitely there, because, you know, the girls don’t really like me so…”

LeCroy told Aspen that she could “blame” her for that and Aspen replied, “No, that’s what they do. They always say, ‘Well, you hang out with Madison, so we don’t like you.’ And I’m like ‘Oh, so I can’t be my own person?’ Got it.” LeCroy then said, “What’s so funny is they’re all so nice to my face and then the second I walk away, it’s like…” she did a “chatter box” gesture with her hand. Aspen asked, “But we’re the mean girls? Got it.” LeCroy then said, “If only I told them what I thought about them.”

LeCroy Spoke About Relationships & Cheating in the Same Instagram Q&A

LeCroy made other fiery comments in the same Instagram Q&A, including giving her followers advice about what to do to move on from a cheater. The Bravo star, who had a very heated on-and-off relationship with Austen Kroll for two seasons of “Southern Charm,” replied, “1. Cheat on him,” she wrote. “2. Dump him 3. Get a hot bod 4. Get a hotter bf.”

The hairdresser also gave advice on moving on from a relationship with someone who couldn’t “grow up and commit.” She said it was important to “focus on you” and to only date men who are interested in the same things. LeCroy also commented about her relationship with her fiance Brett Randle, who she said is a “Captain Paramedic of the EMS division Sacramento Fire District along with Regional SWAT TEMs Medic.”

However, despite his work in California, LeCroy said the plan was that Randle would move to Charleston after their fall nuptials. “He will still travel for work but not as much,” she shared.

