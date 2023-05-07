Fans React to Madison LeCroy’s Video With Austen Kroll & Her Husband

Madison LeCroy and her husband Brett Randle bumped into her ex-boyfriend, “Southern Charm” co-star Austen Kroll, on May 5 and she shared the video on her Instagram Story.

LeCroy posted the video that she captioned, “Can’t lie this made me laugh,” and tagged Kroll. It showed Randle walking up to a bar where Kroll was standing and jokingly bumping into him. Kroll looked happy to see Randle and the two shook hands and chatted a bit before Kroll turned and spotted LeCroy, then yelled, “Madison! What!”

Kroll shared the video on his own Instagram Story, adding the text, “Too good, we all just had a good laugh!” Kroll and LeCroy had an explosive, up-and-down relationship on “Southern Charm” but appeared to move on and get to a better place at the season 8 reunion in October 2022.

Fans Reacted to the Video & Commented on the Fact That Madison LeCroy Was the One Who Filmed & Posted It

The video was shared on the Bravo fan account Queens of Bravo, where fans reacted to the interesting meet-up and the fact that LeCroy was the one posting about it. “Madison is such a troll 🤭💀 Bring #SouthernCharm back now!” the account captioned the post.

Someone wrote, “Why is SHE filming that?? But I love to see it.” Some people laughed at Kroll yelling “Madison,” which reminded them of the infamous video played on “Southern Charm” of LeCroy apparently catching him cheating with two women. “Him screeching ‘MADISON’ just gave me flashbacks 💀 iykyk,” someone commented.

“I love how petty she is,” someone wrote while another called her “Messy.” One person shared, “And this is why I will always support madison lol the main character energy never fails her.”

The 9th Season of ‘Southern Charm’ Was Filmed Earlier in 2023 & Austen Kroll & Madison LeCroy Were Both in the Season

The 9th season of “Southern Charm” has already been filmed and while it looks like Kroll will be involved in some of the drama again, this time it might not be about LeCroy. Sources told Page Six that Kroll hooked up with his friend and co-star Taylor Ann Green at the start of filming season 9. As viewers will recall, Green was in a relationship with Kroll’s friend Shep Rose for two years but they broke up in July 2022.

Meanwhile, Kroll was dating Green’s best friend Olivia Flowers in season 8 but they later decided to just be friends and Flowers shared at the reunion that Kroll had had difficulty committing to a relationship.

The hookup between Kroll and Green apparently caused some tension with Flowers, who unfollowed Green on social media. Flowers told Scheana Shay on her podcast that she just needed a break from seeing her co-star’s face on her social media but had forgotten when she unfollowed her that it would quickly be discovered by fans.

Flowers also revealed that she was accused by Kroll of being an “inconsistent friend” during the filming of season 9, but she shared that she was going through so much at the time with the death of her brother that it was hard to be emotionally present.

