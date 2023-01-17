Madison LeCroy & Husband Brett Randle Meet Patricia Altschul for Dinner: PHOTO

Madison LeCroy and her husband Brett Randle went on a dinner date with Patricia Altschul and her son, Whitney Sudler-Smith. The “Southern Charm” star, who married her second husband in November 2022 in Mexico, posed with her Bravo bestie at Halls Chophouse in Charleston, South Carolina, as seen on Instagram.

Both LeCroy, 32, and Altschul, 81, shared the same photo of the foursome dining at the South Carolina steakhouse in January 2023. It is unclear if this was the first time Altschul and her son met LeCroy’s husband, but the “Southern Charm” matriarch did give her pal’s groom a rave review.

“The new hubby is sweet, kind and ever so good looking,” Altschul captioned her post.

Fans Reacted to the “Southern Charm” Stars’ Dinner Date

LeCroy was previously married to Josh Hughes and shares a 10-year-old son, Hudson, with him. In comments on social media, fans noted that LeCroy’s new husband Brett Randle has been “approved” by Altschul.

“Hubby approuved par Madame Patricia,” one fan wrote.

“Pat approves,” another agreed.

Others weren’t sure who Randle was, because he has yet to be seen on “Southern Charm.”

“Who is the young boy next to the blonde girl?” one follower asked.

“My husband,” LeCroy replied.

Some fans wanted to know if LeCroy’s new spouse will film with her for the upcoming ninth season of her Bravo reality show.

“Y’all all look fabulous! Is Madison’s new husband going to be on the new season of Southern Charm?” one fan asked.

And others felt that LeCroy’s husband looked young, with several pointing out that there were only three glasses of wine at the table of four.

“New hubby got ID’d at the table,” one commenter speculated.

Randle is 36-years-old, according to Us Weekly.

Patricia Altschul Has Been Supportive of Madison LeCroy’s Marriage

Altschul and LeCroy are close friends despite their 50-year age gap. In October 2021, when LeCroy announced her engagement to Randle after six months of dating, Altschul shared a photo of the salon owner showing off her diamond ring and offered her congratulations, per BravoTV.com. Altschul was also seen admiring the ring during a season 8 episode of “Southern Charm.” “Is that what I’m looking at?” a shocked Altschul said as LeCroy flashed her diamond. “It’s nice and big!” she added.

When Altschul was missing from LeCroy’s engagement party a few months later, she explained to fans that she was in Savannah, Georgia at the time of the celebration, according to BravoTV.com.

Altschul was also absent when LeCroy exchanged vows with Randle on November 19, 2022, at a destination wedding at the Chablé Maroma Hotel in Riviera Maya, Mexico.

While only 40 family members and close friends were guests for the nuptials, LeCroy told People the one “Southern Charm” co-star she would have considered inviting would have been Altschul.

“Other than Patricia, I don’t really think that anybody I was that close with at the time I was planning my wedding would really want to be there,” LeCroy said. “We just wanted it super-small and only attended by the people who are rooting for us.”

