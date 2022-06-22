Madison LeCroy Addresses Jennifer Lopez in Airport Video

Madison LeCroy shared a video on her Instagram Stories recently that had a fleeting reference to Jennifer Lopez and it got people talking. The “Southern Charm” star shared a video of herself in the airport looking at a series of magazines, including one about J.Lo that LeCroy then commented on.

The Bravo star first shared with her followers that she was at the airport and had been upgraded to first class, saying, “I don’t know what I did in my life to deserve this but I just got first class for, I don’t know, just being nice. I should try that more often.”

She then showed off a magazine rack as she asked, “Why is this almost as hard as picking out a nail polish color?” The Bravolebrity then showed the cover of Women’s Health magazine featuring Hilary Duff and asked, “Is that Hilary Duff? Damn.” LeCroy then panned to Life & Style magazine which had Jennifer Lopez on the cover and the title, “Bride From Hell!” LeCroy paused on the magazine and then zoomed in on the title before adding, “Ha! Same same girl.” Here are the videos:

The Video Was Shared on Reddit & Got Some Reactions From Fans

Some fans had reactions to LeCroy’s mention of J.Lo, commenting in a Reddit thread titled, “The JLO reference” with a crying laughing emoji. One person wrote, “shameless LOL.” Someone blasted LeCroy as “so vapid.” One person commented, “Damn what happened to her face?” Someone else said, “I like her more and more everyday lol.”

A couple of people also took issue with LeCroy revealing that she got a free upgrade on the flight. “Bragging on social media about a bump to FC is the definition of declassé,” someone wrote. Another added, “Has anyone ever actually been upgraded to first class for free and no reason ? I always wonder about that when I see the upgrades on the screen.”

LeCroy Was at the Center of Headlines Surrounding the Breakup of Lopez’s Engagement to Alex Rodriguez

As fans know well, LeCroy was accused of having a relationship with Alex Rodriguez before his high-profile split from Lopez two years after they first got engaged. In the first part of the “Southern Charm” season 7 reunion, Craig Conover slammed LeCroy, “You were flying around the country sleeping with men, married men. Ex-MLB players. That’s what you were doing during quarantine.” He also said, “You flew to Miami to f*** an ex-MLB player.”

Bravo bleeped out the person’s name in the reunion but host Andy Cohen revealed that it was a “very famous” former MLB player. LeCroy clapped back, “Give me a name! Put me on a lie detector test. I never flew to Miami. Where’s the record of that? That’s fake.” Rumors swirled that it was Rodriguez when they found that he had “liked” then “unliked” many of LeCroy’s Instagram photos. LeCroy’s co-star Danni Baird then confirmed that they were speaking about Rodriguez on the “Reality Life With Kate Casey” podcast, Us Weekly reported.

After the reunion, in February 2021, LeCroy told Page Six, “He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me. [It’s] never been physical … never had any kind of anything. Just an acquaintance.” She also said she spoke with him “randomly, but not [consistently].” Lopez broke off her engagement to Rodriguez in March 2021 and rekindled her relationship with her former flame Ben Affleck sometime afterward. In April 2022, Lopez and Affleck confirmed that they were engaged to be married, People reported.

