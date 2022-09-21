Fans Say Madison LeCroy Is ‘Unrecognizable’ in New Photos

Madison LeCroy was in New York City recently and the “Southern Charm” star attended the Kourtney Kardashian x Boohoo show at New York Fashion Week on September 13.

LeCroy shared some photos on Instagram of her time at NYFW, which she captioned, “Honored to be a part of @kourtneykardash @boohoo fashion week!” The series of photos showed LeCroy posing at the event wearing a black outfit by Versace and with her blonde hair loose and in soft waves.

The Bravo star then shared a photo of herself with her good friend Erica Cain Missel, who was the party planner in a couple of “Southern Charm” episodes. Another photo showed that LeCroy met up with Paige DeSorbo at the event as well as “Love Island” season 8 winner and fan favorite Davide Sanclimenti. LeCroy’s final shot in the series was a video of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the Boohoo show.

Here is the post:

LeCroy’s Look Shocked Many Fans as They Compared Her to Jessica Simpson & Said She Was ‘Unrecognizable’

Fans had a lot of reactions to LeCroy’s photos, which many said were too filtered and didn’t look like the “Southern Charm” star at all. She also received a lot of comments about the resemblance she had to Jessica Simpson. Someone wrote, “totally filtered way too much.” Another said, “Ugh. You used to be so naturally gorg..now what did you do to yourself!?!”

In a Reddit thread on the topic, someone wrote, “Anyone else BARELY recognize Madison?!?!” Another person replied, “Omg I thought it was one of the Wirkus twins or Caroline Stanbury.” Someone else said, “She looks like a completely different person in photos than she does on screen. Face tune is her bestie.” Another wrote, “Is……..that Madison? she looks unrecognizable.”

One person wrote, “NO WAY, THATS NOT HER IM SCREAMING.” Another agreed, “Holy crap. I had nooo idea that was Madison. Legit didn’t even know this was her.” Someone else said, “omg I thought it was just some random chick.” One person wrote, “That doesn’t even look like her… I thought it was Jessica Simpson.” In fact, the comments of LeCroy’s Instagram were filled with references to Jessica Simpson.

One person wrote, “Jessica Simpson’s twin omg.” Someone else said, “Totally thought you were Jessica Simpson!!!” Another added, “I thought you were Jessica Simpson for a second.” One person said, “wow finally realized u are jessica simpsons twin.” Someone said, “I swear I thought that was Jessica simpson.” Another said, “Legit thought this was Jessica Simpson.” The comments continued as someone said, “Damn it’s giving jessica Simpson.” Another added, “Omg @jessicasimpson vibes.”

Fans Also Shared Their Love for Davide Sanclimenti & the Photo of the 2 Reality Stars Together

Fans were shocked to see Sanclimenti in one of LeCroy’s photos and commented on the cross-over. The Italian model appeared on the U.K.’s 8th season of “Love Island” and ended up winning the show by a landslide with his partner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. The pair became fan favorites as some of their comments on the show became iconic lines for viewers.

After LeCroy posted a photo with Sanclimenti, fans wrote in the comments, “Omg not Davide!!!” with heart-eyes emojis. Another said, “DAVIDE!!!!!” Someone said, “Davide-eeee,” while another added, “Omg Madison and davide my two favorites.” Someone commented, “Omg a love island UK and Southern Charm crossover. Never thought I’d see that.”

