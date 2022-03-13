Madison LeCroy Compares Herself to Jessica Simpson in New Photos

Madison LeCroy has long been compared to Jessica Simpson.

When the South Carolina hairdresser made her debut on the sixth season of “Southern Charm” in 2019, BravoTV.com posted side-by-side photos of the Bravo newcomer and the “Open Book” author and determined that Madison looked “like a young Jessica Simpson.”

But LeCroy took things to the next level with new photos of her own that really had fans talking.

Madison LeCroy Looked Just Like Jessica Simpson in Recent Photos

In a new slideshow shared on her Instagram page, LeCroy, 31, looked exactly like the popular celebrity singer and business mogul. Madison wore a brown leather vest as she posed with her fiancé, Brett Randle, who wore a cowboy hat, sunglasses, and a dark shirt.

In a second photo, she shared images of Simpson wearing a near-identical leather vest in a throwback photo, as well as a snap of actor Cole Hauser in a scene from the TV series “Yellowstone.” Leroy was playfully comparing her and her man to the two celebs.

Other photos showed LeCroy hamming it up with several cowboy hat-wearing friends, with the “Southern Charm” star looking like a dead ringer for Simpson in the fourth and final pic.

Fans were totally there for the celebrity comparison.

“The ultimate J Simpson,” one fan wrote of LeCroy.

“Jessica Simpson vibes from dukes of hazzard,” another agreed.

“Literally Jessica Simpson’s twin!” a third fan wrote.

“Literally thought you were Jessica Simpson in the last picture,” another told LeCroy.

“I thought the EXACT same thing. Identical,” another fan agreed.

“She looks more like Jessica than Jessica does these days,” yet another commenter noted.

Madison LeCroy Looks Even More Like Jessica Simpson After Recently Getting Veneers

While she already had the bones to be a Jessica Clone, LeCroy upped her lookalike game when she got veneers last fall.

According to Bravo TV.com, in December 2021, LeCroy got 20 veneers from Dr. Tyler Hales at Hales Parker Dentistry in Orange County, California. On the Hales Parker Dentistry Instagram page, images of LeCroy’s before and after were shown. The new teeth made LeCroy look even more like Simpson than ever.

As for Simpson’s teeth, in 2014, Radar Online reported that Simpson “brightened her smile with a new set of veneers.” This, after Simpson told “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that she only brushes her teeth a couple of times per week because they are so “strong.”

“My teeth are so white and I don’t like them to feel too slippery,” Simpson explained in the 2010 interview with the talk show host. “My lips just slide all over the place….I can’t catch up with my mouth. I need a little coating…. a little plaque.”

In recent months, fans have noticed that Simpson’s mouth looks a little different. According to Life & Style, fans have accused the 41-year-old mom of three of going overboard with lip injections.

In 2006, Simpson denied regularly plumping her lips with collagen. “I had that Restylane stuff. But it fades — it went away in like four months,” she told Glamour at the time. “My lips are back to what they were. Thank God! It looked fake to me. I didn’t like that.”

