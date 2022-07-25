Madison LeCroy Blasted as ‘Mean & Trashy’ Over Recent Comments

Madison LeCroy is a divisive figure on “Southern Charm” but it’s safe to say that she’s brought the drama over the past couple of seasons. The hairdresser has shown in the past that she’s unafraid to speak her mind and has had some clashes with her co-stars, notably her ex Austen Kroll and his close friend Craig Conover.

That’s why a recent video she posted on her Instagram Story raised some fans’ eyebrows as she told others not to be mean. “People are a******s,” she said in her Story. “Like, my gosh, I mean, yes, I’ve been there where I woke up every day and I was one too but like there’s a time when you need to just snap out of it. And I dunno, maybe if you’re one of those today take this into consideration. Because it’s not a cute look, like you look ugly when you’re mean.”

LeCroy added, “Am I a hypocrite?” The video appeared to be recorded while LeCroy was driving. The Bravolebrity didn’t share who the video was aimed at. Here is the clip:

LeCroy Was Ripped on Instagram for What She Said as Well as for Driving While Recording It

The video was shared on Reddit in a thread titled, “Madison you might want to take your own advice! No amount of makeup can cover up an ugly heart!” It picked up a lot of comments from “Southern Charm” fans who were critical of LeCroy’s take as well as her decision to record on her phone while driving.

One person commented, “She may think she’s physically attractive, but, as my grandma (RIP) said: ‘Beauty fades, but dumb, mean, and trashy are forever.'” Someone else agreed, “She is so ugly on the inside.” One Redditor wrote, “She’s talking about the EXACT thing she does!!! She talking to her haters That tell her the truth. She’s such a mean girl. She acts disgusted when she is THE WORST one at doing it.” Someone commented, “OMG!!! She’s the WORST ONE!!!! She talks s*** about EVERYONE!! Pot calling the kettle black sweetheart!”

Many commented on her driving while recording, as one person wrote, “Stop recording and driving.” Another agreed, “Stuff like this drives me crazy. And we can literally see she is in her sunglasses. At least hide it if you’re going to blatantly risk causing an accident for a TikTok.” One person wrote, “THIS MAKES ME CRAZY! Just wait until you’re parked! It’s not worth risking other people’s lives!” One person commented, “I find it disgusting when people post videos while driving like this. Pay attention to the f****** road.”

Several others commented on her lips and teeth appearing different than before. One person commented, “She’s probably had to many fillers and treatments.” One Redditor agreed, “the lips hahaha do not look natural…” Someone else said, “Her new teeth look like dentures.”

LeCroy Recently Described Her Season on ‘Southern Charm’ as ‘Refreshing’

The mother of one said in an interview with People that filming season 8 of “Southern Charm” was “refreshing” because she wasn’t “mean and toxic” this time around. “I’m in a different headspace,” she spilled. “I’m truly happy in my relationship because I’m finally with someone who loves me in the way that I need. He’s the most incredible man. He’s there for me, no matter what. I turn to him for advice, and he knows how to be a man.”

LeCroy told the publication that being with her fiance Brett Randle made her want to “be a better person.” She explained, “It’s refreshing to be with someone like that, and refreshing to feel like I’m not so mean and toxic on the show.” So far this season, fans have seen Kroll react to news of LeCroy’s engagement with Randle. In the most recent episode, LeCroy shared that Randle is a Mormon and they will be following certain rules in the leadup to their nuptials, such as living in separate homes until they’re married.

