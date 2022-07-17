Madison LeCroy Teases She’s Not Done Shading Austen Kroll’s New Girlfriend

Madison LeCroy had some not-so-nice words for Austen Kroll’s new girlfriend. The “Southern Charm” star previously dissed her ex’s new flame on social media, and she is now making it clear she’s not done yet.

LeCroy and Kroll had a rocky on-and-off relationship, but in December 2020, the two split for good. According to People, LeCroy moved on to a serious relationship with her now-fiancé Brett Randle. Kroll kept busy by dating around and hooking up with fellow Bravo stars Lindsay Hubbard and Ciara Miller.

But on the season 8 premiere of “Southern Charm,” Kroll was shown starting to date new cast member Olivia Flowers. When LeCroy showed up at the party the two were at, Kroll was caught off guard and Flowers complained that her first date with the brewery owner shouldn’t be about his ex.

“We shouldn’t be going on our first date and be talking about homegirl,” Flowers said of LeCroy on camera.

After the episode aired, LeCroy posted to Instagram to share a selfie with a caption aimed at Flowers: “I’d rather be a homegirl than a homely girl,” the South Carolina salon owner captioned the pic.

Flowers fired back on her Instagram story by sharing a photo of her eating Doritos in bed with the caption, “Homely? More like home body.”

Madison LeCroy Said She ‘Will Continue’ to Shade Austen Kroll’s New Girlfriend

In a July 2022 interview with Us Weekly, LeCroy revealed she took offense to Flowers referring to her as “homegirl” because she barely knows her.

“I thought that Olivia calling me a homegirl, considering we weren’t friends, was kind of a dig,” LeCroy said. “I’ve had nothing but nice things to say about her, to be honest.”

“You guys know I’m sarcastic, but when I called her homely [it] could have been worse,” the mom of one added. “I was thinking, like, homeless because I don’t even think she lives with her mom and dad.”

LeCroy also promised that the shady comments “will continue” on her end until the “Southern Charm” newcomer stops talking about her. “I’m here for it,” LeCroy said.

Madison LeCroy Had an Interesting Response When Asked If Austen & Olivia are a Good Match

LeCroy didn’t have much else positive to say about Kroll’s new flame.

“I think she’s tall,” LeCroy said when asked if she thinks Flowers is a good match for Kroll. “There you go. I think I put her right there with Austen and I think they will be a great couple … They’re both tall.”

LeCroy gave a similar response during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” on July 15, noting that the two are both “tall” when host Andy Cohen asked her if she thinks they are a good match.

Although the two women are butting heads, some fans think Flowers is a Madison LeCroy lookalike, according to Page Six.

While his ex doesn’t seem to see a love connection, Kroll told Us Weekly that he was excited for “Southern Charm” fans to get to know the new lady in his life.

“Olivia is this lovely, lovely woman who is now a cast member,” he told the outlet ahead of the season 8 premiere. “I’m just so excited for people to meet her. She truly, in my opinion, brings the charming back to our show.”

