Fans React to ‘Amazing’ Photo of Bravo Star

“Southern Charm” fans reacted to a new photo of Madison LeCroy and Patricia Altschul — and some can’t believe how ”amazing” the latter lady looks in the pic.

One month after LeCroy’s Mexican destination wedding to Brett Randle, she posed for a pre-holiday pic with her unlikely bestie, and it got fans — and Altschul — talking.

Here’s what you need to know:

Madison LeCroy & Patricia Altschul Posed Together at the Oyster Bar in Charleston, South Carolina

LeCroy is 32-years-old, while Altschul is nearly 50 years her senior, at age 81. But the age gap hasn’t stopped the two from forming a special friendship. In a post shared to Instagram on December 21, 2022, the two women posed at the Oyster Bar restaurant in Charleston, South Carolina, each with a glass of white wine in their hand.

“No more chambongs for me” – @pataltschul speak for yourself,” LeCroy captioned the pic.

The Bravo star was referencing the champagne bong that Altschul had during a gathering at her house last season. “A friend of mine gave me chambongs… they’re like long stem pipes that you pour the champagne in and you drink it all at once,” Altschul said in a September 2022 episode of “Southern Charm,” per E! News.

But in the comment section for LeCroy’s Instagram post, fans zeroed in on Altschul’s youthful appearance.

“How does Patricia look that same age as ML? What’s the secret,” one fan asked. “Miss Pat looks amazing!!!!!” another wrote. “Beautiful ladies – Pat you look amazing,” another chimed in.

One fan asked Altschul to share her skincare secrets, while another said the photo looked “so filtered.”

And Altschul didn’t deny it. The “Southern Charm” grand dame responded to a fan with, “Thank God for filters!”

Patricia Altschul Said Madison LeCroy Keeps Her ‘Young’

LeCroy and Altschul have been friends for more than a decade. According to BravoTV.com, during a 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” LeCroy said she still cuts Altschul’s hair, despite now being a salon owner. “[She’s] one of my few clients,” LeCroy said. She added that her pal refuses to refer any new clients to her because she “doesn’t want anyone else to take her appointment space.”

In September 2022, LeCroy and Altschul went on a girls’ night out and then had a sleepover at Altschul’s South Carolina mansion.

In an Instagram video shared at the time, LeCroy wore a pink fur-trimmed robe as she showed off the pink canopied guest bedroom she was staying in while at Altschul’s house. She also told fans that she went to a “silent disco” and a rickshaw ride with her pal. Altschul also appeared in the video wearing a plush blue robe as the two addressed fan questions. At one point, Altschul warned her younger friend that she will “get a double chin” if she looks down too much.

In December 2021, Altschul revealed that LeCroy helps her maintain her youth. In an Instagram post, she shared a photo of the two posing together, with the caption, “[Madison LeCroy and I have known each other for 11 years….she keeps me young (at least in spirit!)!”

