Madison LeCroy Calls Out RHOBH Star for Snubbing Her

Another “Southern Charm” star is calling out a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member. Olivia Flowers took to Instagram to claim that she thought Crystal Kung Minkoff was “rude” at BravoCon 2023 in a November 10 comment. Now, in a November 16 interview with Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap”, Flowers’ co-star Madison LeCroy is calling out another RHOBH star who she felt could have been kinder at the three-day event.

When asked, “Was there anyone that you bumped into that you were surprised that was friendly? Or surprised that they weren’t friendly?” LeCroy was quick to answer, “Oh yeah. You know one thing I don’t like is when people know you and you’ve met and they’ve even had you to lunch, like Sutton, and then pretends they don’t even know who you are when you’re in the room. So that kind of stuff I was like, ‘Oh, okay.'”

Madison LeCroy Said Sutton Stracke Has Called Her for Meetings

Play

The interviewer responded to LeCroy, saying, “I feel like Sutton’s the kind of person you have to be the one to go up to,” and LeCroy responded to add, “I will turn that around on her. So if she’s calling me for meetings then she can come up and say hello to me. It’s fine.”

During the “Summer House” panel at BravoCon, Paige DeSorbo (who is dating LeCroy’s “Southern Charm” co-star Craig Conover) spoke about LeCroy. When asked who of the “Southern Charm” cast she has become friends with, LeCroy was one of the names on DeSorbo’s mind. Moderator Brian Moylan then asked her “Is Madison shadier than anybody on [the ‘Summer House’] cast?”

“Um, Madison just is a different style of shady. The way she insults, you’re almost like ‘Is that an insult?’ Where I feel [on ‘Summer House’] we come right out and say it. You know? They’re a little nicer down there,” DeSorbo answered.

LeCroy and DeSorbo have been close since DeSorbo started hanging out with the “Southern Charm” cast. In June 2022, DeSorbo referenced LeCroy as being one of the cast members who made her “feel the most welcome” among the group. LeCroy also spoke about DeSorbo around this time in an Amazon Live, saying she is a “Huge fan. Love Paige. I think she’s adorable, she can do no wrong. I hope Craig is good, I know he loves her. But I love her. I hope they stay together because I want her around more often.”

Crystal Kung Minkoff Calls Out ‘Rude’ Housewives

Before Minkoff was called “rude” by Flowers, she made claims of her own about which Bravolebrities she found to be the rudest at the event.

In a November 9 interview with E! News, Minkoff mentioned “There were so many” rude Bravo stars at the event. She didn’t name any names, but she listed the “New York City” Housewives as the rudest that came to mind. When asked if she was referring to the original RHONY cast or the rebooted season 14 cast, Minkoff answered that “Both had rude.”

READ NEXT: Erika Jayne Says She Was Asked to Return to Broadway