Madison LeCroy Teases Southern Charm Reunion Drama

The “Southern Charm” season 8 reunion was filmed last week and there are already a few hints about how it went thanks to some Instagram Stories posted by Andy Cohen.

Now, Madison LeCroy is also teasing the reunion and it sounds like she didn’t hold back at all as she revealed that she’s happy with how it went. “Honestly, this is the first reunion I’ve been able to walk out of and feel like [I’m] looking forward to the next season,” she told Us Weekly at Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo show on September 13. “I feel great. I really do and that’s unheard of.”

The Bravo star said she wasn’t ready to move on from the drama, though, adding, “Listen, I’ll never get over anything, that’s not who I am. But I feel good and I will be able to sleep well tonight. I left it all out there. I can’t go into too many specifics, [but] I just felt good where I left things.”

LeCroy Has Had Some Drama With Olivia Flowers Since the 8th Season Began Airing

LeCroy has had some drama with co-star Olivia Flowers since season 8 started airing, especially after the first episode. During the premiere, Flowers, who is seeing Austen Kroll, referred to his ex-girlfriend LeCroy as “homegirl.”

Afterward, LeCroy posted on social media that she’d rather be a homegirl than homely and told Us Weekly at the time, “I thought that Olivia calling me a homegirl, considering we weren’t friends, was kind of a dig. I’ve had nothing but nice things to say about her, to be honest.” She added, “You guys know I’m sarcastic, but when I called her homely [it] could have been worse. I was thinking, like, homeless because I don’t think she lives with her mom and dad.”

She also shaded Kroll and Flowers dating, telling the publication, “I think she’s tall. There you go. I think I put her right there with Austen and I think they will be a great couple.” In return, Flowers called out LeCroy on “Watch What Happens Live,” saying the hairstylist is on a “shade tour” and that she doesn’t “think much of her.” Flowers also accused LeCroy, who is now engaged, of sending Kroll late-night text messages.

Reunion Host Andy Cohen Has Already Teased a Dramatic Season 8 Reunion

Cohen teased some of the “Southern Charm” season 8 reunion as it was filming. He shared a few Instagram Stories, including one showing Conover saying, “First half’s over, I think it’s about to ignite… it’s me in and Shep [Rose] in the hot seat.”

Cohen then told the camera that he wasn’t sure if he “roasted” Austen Kroll enough so far in the day. After filming ended for the day, Cohen posted a few more videos to his Instagram Story, including one of himself walking out of the studio with the caption “I laughed, I cried.”

He also shared a clip while they were on the set and Conover was asking him for a “do-over” of the first sentence because he was apparently “low energy.” Cohen shook his head and said there are “no do-overs at reunions. This isn’t a scripted show. No, no special privilege,” he laughed.

