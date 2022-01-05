LOOK: Fans Think Madison LeCroy Looks Unrecognizable in New Photo

Bravo star Madison LeCroy joined the “Southern Charm” cast during its fourth season. The Sun reported that on December 28, the television personality uploaded a picture that featured her son, Hudson, 8, on Instagram. The photo showed the mother-of-one flashing her smile while posing next to her son in front of a snow-covered tree. The location tag indicated that the picture was taken in Park City, Utah.

“I love you snow much!” read the caption.

Quite a few Instagram users flocked to the comments section to comment on LeCroy’s teeth, which seemed to have been altered.

“Whhhhyyyy do people with the most beautiful smiles do this to their teeth? [face with closed eyes emoji] it was perfect before. Now it’s just like every other chonky mouth full xtralarge xtra white chompers. You can’t undo that!!” wrote one commenter.

“Did you do something to your teeth?? They were beautiful before,” added another.

According to The Sun, LeCroy responded to the commenters remarking on her teeth on her Instagram Stories. In the clip, she noted that she “had [her] teeth done.”

“I’ve been honest about that. It’s something I wanted for a really long time. My teeth were actually very small. Other than the two front teeth, which I actually have before pictures of how they were narrowed down to then have a wider smile,” explained the Bravo personality. “Which I know you guys have commented before about having a crooked lip, I still have that, because I was born that way, but I also had a slanted jawline, which was also adjusted.”

She also shared that she did not appreciate fans commenting about her smile on her Instagram post.

“I just feel like, I’m posting a picture with my son, and we’re enjoying out time, and then I have all these negative comments. That’s just downright pitiful to me. What I do is nobody’s business,” stated LeCroy.

The reality television star also acknowledged that she had previously undergone other cosmetic procedures.

“I’ve had a boob job. I’ve had my belly button done. I’ve had my teeth done. I’ve had lip filler,” said the mother-of-one.

Commenters on Reddit Shared Their Opinions About LeCroy’s Teeth

On December 28, a Reddit user shared LeCroy’s Instagram with the caption, “Is it just me or do Madison’s veneers look weird and mismatched to her face?” on the “Southern Charm” subreddit.

Many Reddit users commented on the post. One commenter shared they believed she resembled former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star, Gretchen Rossi.

“She looks like Gretchen here,” agreed another social media user.

Other commenters shared that LeCroy’s new dental work drastically changed her appearance.

“I wouldn’t have recognised her on this pic,” wrote a commenter.

“Doesn’t even look like the same person & not in a good way,” added another.

“I don’t like them at all, they change her face a lot and make her look fake,” asserted a third Reddit user.

A different commenter also acknowledged that LeCroy responded to Instagram users who had commented on her teeth, writing,

She posted on her stories about the comments she received on this picture. I understand her wanting to spend money to fix what has bothered her but I scrolled down and saw her old teeth and she had such a beautiful smile. She comes across so b**** and passive aggressive, she is really unlikeable.

LeCroy Spoke About Her Engagement in October 2021

As fans are aware, LeCroy has a fiancé named Brett Randle. The Bravo star spoke about her engagement during an October 2021 interview with Us Weekly. She shared that her son had assisted Randle with the proposal. She also referenced that she had only been dating her fiancé for seven months before he popped the question.

“It’s one of those things like my mom said when you know, you know. It’s funny because I was actually on a girl’s trip when I met him randomly and he came up to me and I was with like 12 girls and I went home that night and I said, ‘Guys, I’m going to marry that guy, I promise you,'” said LeCroy.

