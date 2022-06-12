Madison LeCroy Fires Back at Trolls for Dress Comments

After getting blasted for a dress on social media “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy fought back.

On June 11, 2022, Bravo’s official Instagram account shared a series of portraits of various “Southern Charm” stars to promote the upcoming season.

“Down south is heating up! Catch all our southern belles and beaus on the #SouthernCharm premiere June 23!” the caption on the slideshow reads.

Fans Blasted Madison LeCroy for Her ‘Horrible’ Dress & She Fired Back ‘Kick Me When I’m Down’

Fans immediately took to the comments of photo to blast LeCroy for her yellow feather dress.

“who did you piss off!?!? #stylingemergencies,” a fan wrote on the post.

“oh honey, I would have never let them put me in this outfit; stay strong! Your hair looks fab though,” a fan wrote.

“What is that home economics nightmare Madison is wearing my God,” someone wrote.

“Not Madison’s best look. I’d be pissed,” a fan wrote.

“that dress is so bad. You need a new stylist,” someone said.

“Madison… still gorge but that dress is bad bad bad,” a commenter wrote.

“What in the world is @madison.lecroy wearing?!?” someone asked.

“Ugliest dress ever,” someone wrote.

“All of these looks are AWFUL,” someone wrote of the series of images also featuring Patricia Altschul, Whitney Sudler Smith, and new cast member Marcie Hobbs.

“wtf is Madison wearing & why are the pockets throwing up feathers?” another fan wrote.

“WTH with that yellow dress it’s Horrible On her and her stylist was out of line,” someone wrote.

“we can see it all over your face, thst you were not feeling it. Whoever picked that out needs to be fired,” someone said.

“Madison is beyond beautiful, but that dress and shoes are horrible!!” a fan wrote.

“Yuk…. Did you steal that dress from my grandma? Those shoes too???? Ugh not watching this year cause of her and Naomi,” a fan said.

“they did you wrong! Still gorge though,” a fan named Donna wrote. LeCroy fired back writing, “well thanks Donna kick me when I’m down.”

“I would’ve worn my birthday suit but this is what they picked,” LeCroy wrote in the comments.

“who is they? Doesn’t do your body any justice. Pockets with feathers? Why?!” a fan replied to her comment.

Madison LeCroy Gives Her Take on Craig Conover’s Girlfriend Paige DeSorbo ‘She Can Do No Wrong’

LeCroy and her “Southern Charm” co-star Craig Conover haven’t always seen eye-to-eye, especially after Conover accused LeCroy of sleeping with MLB player Alex Rodriguez (she denied anything happened). But she looks to at least be happy with Conover’s new girlfriend “Summer House” star, Paige DeSorbo.

“Huge fan. Love Paige,” LeCroy said while on her Amazon Live on May 31, 2022. “I think she’s adorable, she can do no wrong. I hope Craig is good, I know he loves her. But I love her. I hope they stay together because I want her around more often.”

DeSorbo will appear on the upcoming season of “Southern Charm” which is how she and LeCroy met.

