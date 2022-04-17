‘Southern Charm’ Star Looks So Different Ahead of Season 8 Premiere

“Southern Charm” has been on hiatus since the season 7 finale in February 2021, so it’s no surprise that a lot has changed with the cast since then.

Radar Online reported that the eighth season of the Charleston, South Carolina-based Bravo reality show is expected to premiere by the fall of 2022. Longtime cast member Austen Kroll recently revealed that there will be 16 episodes and “lots of drama” when the show returns to Bravo later this year, according to Us Weekly.

While Kroll and his pal Austen Conover have appeared on episodes of “Winter House” and “Summer House” since new episodes of “Southern Charm” were last on the air, Madison LeCroy is another story. Following her split from her co-star Kroll, LeCroy is engaged to new love Brett Randle. Unlike her co-stars, fans haven’t seen much of the 31-year-old mom of one – unless they follow her on social media.

For those who don’t follow her, they may be surprised when “Southern Charm” returns—because she looks different now.

Fans Confused Madison LeCroy For Another Bravo Star in a New Photo

In April 2022, LeCroy posted an Instagram photo as she plugged clothing items from Everlane. The Bravo star wore a pastel-striped sweater, blue jeans, and white sneakers to promote the clothing collection. LeCroy’s blonde hair was worn down as she sat on a bed of ivy.

Some fans had to do a double-take as the photo of LeCroy showed up in their social media feeds. A few followers confused LeCroy for the daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

“I thought you were Brielle Biermann for a sec,” one fan wrote in the comment section.

“Same,” another agreed.

“I didn’t even recognize you with all those clothes on,” another joked to LeCroy.

Madison LeCroy Opened Up About Her Changed Appearance

LeCroy has been vocal about cosmetic procedures she has had done in the past. According to Us Weekly, in 2021 she confirmed she had plastic surgery to enhance her body years after giving birth to her son, Hudson.

“I never thought I would need, much less want, plastic surgery,” she told fans on Instagram last year. “However, after giving birth to a 10lb baby eight years ago, I no longer felt confident in my own skin.

“If it makes you feel better about yourself, do it!” she told fans.

In December 2021, LeCroy also revealed that she changed her smile with veneers from Hales Parker Dentistry. Bravo TV shared the “Southern Charm” star’s before and after looks as the dentist added the new veneers to her mouth.

“We transformed [Madison LeCroy’s] smile with 20 veneers and they look beautiful!” read a caption to a video of the process.

In January, LeCroy slammed critics of her new smile and told them it wasn’t their business. In an Instagram story, she revealed that her teeth were “narrowed down” and that her “slanted” jawline was adjusted, per CinemaBlend. She also confirmed that in the past she had breast augmentation, a belly button reconstruction, and she also uses lip fillers.

READ NEXT: Madison LeCroy Runs into Rumored Ex Fling While Wedding Dress Shopping