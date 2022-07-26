Fans React to Madison LeCroy’s ‘Horrid’ Cosmetic Procedure

Madison LeCroy has opened up about new work that she got done on her face and fans are making their thoughts about it known. The “Southern Charm” star shared in July 2022 that she got a “new smile” thanks to 20 veneers and thanked Dr. Tyler Hales at Hales Parker Dentistry for the work.

It appears as though LeCroy actually got her new veneers back in December 2021, after filming the 8th season of “Southern Charm,” but she’s just opening up about her veneer experience on social media now. The change in the Bravo star’s smile has been especially noticeable recently as she appeared on “Watch What Happens Live.”

On July 23, LeCroy and Hales Parker Dentistry announced that they would be doing an Instagram Live to discuss LeCroy’s “veneer experience” and share a surprise. Then, on July 24, LeCroy posted that the cosmetic dentist would be doing a giveaway for a “dream smile.” She said, “My new smile by @drtylerhales has been life changing for me!”

Many Fans Commented That They Preferred LeCroy’s Natural Smile Over Her New Veneers

Many fans commented on LeCroy’s veneers, with the majority sharing that they preferred her natural smile better. “Wow I don’t feel it’s good work at all,” someone commented on Reddit. “Her toothy smile was gorgeous. Now she has horrid thick chicklet Teefs. … All that matters is she is happy but she looks rough, older, and she lost her cute, gorgeous natural look she had with her old smile.”

Someone else commented, “She’s had a lot of work done, but this one crossed the line. She shoulda quit while she was ahead. There was literally nothing wrong with her teeth.” Another person was on the same page, writing, “AGREE!!! (30 plus years in dental). They are way to big and way to white. We would NEVER recommend that shade.” One Redditor wrote, “Looks like dentures now and way to white.”

Someone commented, “She used to share a smile w her son and now she doesn’t her teeth are too big. It’s sad.” Another person said, “She ruined her teeth!!!!! They are way to big. And WAY WAY WAY to white. Looks like dentures.” Someone else said, “They look like dentures I hope she likes them.”

Another commenter wrote, “She looks like a whole different fake person. What a shame.” Someone else said, “I hate her new teeth. She had perfect teeth before! All that matters is that she’s happy with them. But I think all these bravolebs continually tweaking their appearance is weird and kinda gross- shallow and vain.” Another agreed, “I can’t take my eyes off them and not in a good way. They are so distracting.”

LeCroy Has Opened Up About Other Cosmetic Work She’s Received in the Past

LeCroy has never shied away from sharing the work she’s gotten and revealed in February 2021 that she had a “full mommy makeover.” At the time, the reality star shared with Bravo Insider that despite getting the surgery, she had also put in “so much work” on her body.

“I worked out, I ate well, and there were things that I just could not change,” she explained. “And that is because I had a ten-pound baby, and every mother knows that things are very different after that.” The procedure included a breast augmentation as well as “having my abdominal muscles put back together,” which she said was very painful. The Bravolebrity also admitted that she gets Botox on her forehead.

