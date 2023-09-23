Madison LeCroy Reacts to Co-Stars’ Drama at Her Wedding Celebration

Madison LeCroy shared her thoughts on the drama in the “Southern Charm” season 9 premiere, which took place at the wedding celebration she hosted for her Charleston friends to celebrate her nuptials to Brett Randle.

“I was hoping for it to actually stay classy during the whole event, but we know with this group something was going to happen,” LeCroy told People of the fight that happened between her co-stars Taylor Ann Green and Craig Conover. “I’m just thankful it didn’t involve me, so all good.” During the event, Green lost her cool on Conover and accused him of hiding her ex-boyfriend Shep Rose’s infidelities when they were together.

LeCroy explained that none of her “Southern Charm” co-stars were invited to her wedding in Mexico, which took place in November 2022. “Other than Patricia [Altschul], I don’t really think that anybody I was that close with at the time I was planning my wedding would really want to be there,” she added. “We just wanted it super-small and only attended by the people who are rooting for us.”

Madison LeCroy Revealed Her Favorite Moment From Her Mexico Nuptials

LeCroy revealed that her favorite moment from her wedding to Randle was the moment she walked down the aisle and he had his first look at the bride. “I wanted him to have that initial reaction of seeing me walk down the aisle,” she told the publication. “And that was probably my favorite moment. Just seeing his face and how happy he was meant everything to me.”

She said she’d never seen him cry but that during that moment, his “eyes were a little watery.” The hairstylist added, “Thank goodness he wasn’t crying, because I would’ve lost it.”

LeCroy said their first-year wedding anniversary is coming up soon and their first year of marriage has been “kind of wild.” She revealed that they’ll do something to celebrate but haven’t planned anything yet.

During the ‘Southern Charm’ Season 9 Premiere, Madison LeCroy Opened Up About Her Relationship With Brett Randle

The “Southern Charm” season 9 premiere saw Randle make his debut on the show as he and LeCroy’s 10-year-old son Hudson played outside together. LeCroy shared in a confessional interview that she felt like a true family and was happy that Randle was a great role model and influence for Hudson.

She and Randle hosted a party at a friend’s house to celebrate their nuptials, and the reality star decided to invite her ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll. Viewers saw Kroll debate whether to accept their invitation given their up-and-down relationship and bitter breakup. He decided to attend and brought a gift for the newlyweds, though there were some awkward moments when he met Randle for the first time.

Despite that, LeCroy revealed on an Amazon Live on September 14 that she thought Kroll and Randle had the potential to be friends. In response to someone asking about Randle’s closest friends among the “Southern Charm” cast, LeCroy revealed that she thought it was Conover. “I think it would be weird if he and Austen were friends hanging out, but I think that they could maybe be friends,” she added.

