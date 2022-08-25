Madison LeCroy Stirs Up Drama With Cryptic Post

Madison LeCroy has caused and been involved in her fair share of drama on “Southern Charm” and a new photo she posted on Instagram this week caused a stir among Bravo fans.

On August 23, LeCroy posted two photos of herself while filming confessionals in front of a green screen and sipping champagne and she captioned the shots, “Winter is coming.” Here is the post:

Fans went crazy in the comments and on social media with speculation that she was appearing on “Winter House” season 2, the spinoff of “Summer House” that featured LeCroy’s ex, Austen Kroll. That was intensified after Kroll also shared on his Instagram Story a photo of himself filming a confessional.

However, it seems as though LeCroy was simply playing as she wrote in one of the comments that she was actually teasing the “Southern Charm” season 8 reunion. In response to someone writing, “Give me that reunion,” LeCroy replied, “someone gets it.” In addition to that comment, other “Southern Charm” stars like Olivia Flowers also posted confessional photos, so it’s likely the show was simply doing its final rounds of interviews for season 8.

There Were Many Comments From Fans Thinking LeCroy Was Referencing ‘Winter House’ & They Said They’d Love to See Her On the Show

The comments of LeCroy’s Instagram post were filled with fans asking about the caption, with many thinking it was a reference to “Winter House.” One person wrote, “Ohhhh winter house?” Another person said, “Please tell me it’s Winter House, live for your energy.” Another person wrote, “Omg I would love to see a Madison vs Kyle [Cooke] season, she wouldn’t let him skate with his BS.”

Someone commented, “Winter… House?!” Another agreed, “as in winter house??” Someone else wrote, “Please tell me you will be replacing Austen on winter house! Where is the petition to get him off our TVs?” One person commented, “Madison is too good for Winter House. There, I said it.” Someone else asked, “Are you joining winter house?!!!” Another wrote, “Is this a Winter House hint??”

The comments continued with someone asking, “Winter house?!?! things are about to get spicy!” Someone else wrote, “is she going to be in winter house!?” Another commenter said, “is she about to be on winter house !? I’ll die that’ll be amazing.” Several people also took to social media, including different Reddit threads, to comment on LeCroy’s post.

‘Winter House’ Filmed in the Spring of 2022 & Several Cast Members Addressed It

“Winter House” season 2 was filmed in Vermont in the spring of 2022 but by all indications, LeCroy will not be on the spinoff. Several cast members from the show’s 1st season have said they will be on the show and a brief teaser shared by Bravo showed that many of the same people will be returning.

Season 1 star Andrea Denver has already said that he won’t be on the show as he wanted to focus on his relationship, while Craig Conover posted a photo on his Instagram Story in a snowy spot along with Kyle Cooke, Luke Gulbranson and Austen Kroll. Lindsay Hubbard shared in April 2022 that she and Carl Radke had a “great time” filming at the winter house, according to Us Weekly.

