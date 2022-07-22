Madison LeCroy Trolled Over ‘Awful’ WWHL Appearance

Madison LeCroy from “Southern Charm” appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” on July 15 and while she had a lot to say about the show’s 8th season, she also received quite a few comments from fans about her outfit.

The reality star wore a white Zhivago jumpsuit with several necklace chains which is available at Gwynn’s, the store that’s often featured on “Southern Charm.” The company’s Instagram shared a photo of LeCroy on WWHL and captioned it, “We are loving this look on @madison.lecroy for tonight’s episode. Shop her look now on Gwynns.com.”

LeCroy also posted a couple of photos of herself in the white jumpsuit on her Instagram, including one which she captioned, “Last night was fun (this outfit was giving me 2 Chainz and Elvis).” Here is the look:

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

LeCroy Was Ripped on Social Media Over the Outfit, With Many People Saying the Many Necklaces Reminded Them of Mr. T

There were a lot of reactions on both Reddit and in the comments of LeCroy’s Instagram post. In the Reddit thread titled, “What is this outfit? Also a seeing her on WWHL makes me realize how much she filters her photos on IG,” many people commented on how the look was reminding them of actor and wrestler Mr. T.

One person said, “I pity the fool who looks like Mrs. T.” Someone agreed, “The Mr T special.” Another person wrote, “Not a fan of the chains… reminds me of Mr. T.” Yet another Redditor wrote, “It’s giving me the Mr. T vibes.”

One person wrote, “Love her but was not a fan of this look.” Someone else commented, “Those necklaces look so heavy I was claustrophobic watching her.” Another person wrote, “That necklace would give me a migraine. Idk how she’s doing it.” One person said, “She’s still stunning. Those chains are awful tho girl what you doing.”

LeCroy Addressed Her Ex Austen Kroll’s Friendship With Lindsay Hubbard During Her WWHL Appearance

During LeCroy’s WWHL appearance, she addressed several hot topics, including her “Southern Charm” ex, Austen Kroll. She was asked if she ever wondered about how close Kroll and “Summer House” star Lindsay Hubbard were and she replied, “That’s funny you ask because I thought, ‘there is something going on’ and he’s like, ‘no, no, no, she’s just like a bro, she’s a friend.’ And then I come to find out that they had been sleeping together the whole entire time.”

However, LeCroy acknowledged that it was during their “gray area” as a couple and she was also “doing her thing” at the same time. She said that he would tell her he was grabbing drinks with Hubbard while visiting the city but if she’d known the extent of it she wouldn’t have picked up his phone calls. The “Southern Charm” hairdresser said she hasn’t met Hubbard yet but Cohen revealed that she’ll have the opportunity to at the upcoming BravoCon.

READ NEXT: Fans Trash Real Housewives Star as ‘Performative’ With Grieving Mother