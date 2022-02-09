Madonna Looks Completely Unrecognizable & Fans Can’t Get Over it

On February 8, 2022, Madonna shared a new photo on Instagram and several fans found themselves doing a double take.

“Breathwork……………. #gang-gang and yea Sasha is always reliable,” Madonna captioned the selfie.

The Queen of Pop appeared to be showing off a new look that was complete with straightened hair and large lips. It didn’t take long for social media to light up with comments about the singer, who many feel looks nothing like she once did.

The BravoandCocktails_ Instagram account shared the photo in Instagram Stories and asked people to guess who it was of. Perhaps unsurprisingly, very few people guessed Madonna.

One person said that she looked like Megan Fox, while another suggested she looked like one of Lisa Rinna‘s daughters. Someone else said they thought it was Lala Kent “with lip fillers,” while another Instagram user guessed it was “Southern Charm’s” Kathryn Dennis.

Many Fans Couldn’t Get Over Madonna’s New Look

Madonna wore her hair two toned, with brunette strands on the bottom and platinum blond over top. The singer appeared to be shirtless, covering her top with her long, straightened hair. Her eyes appeared more of an icy blue than her normal blue-green shade, and it looked like she was wearing fake eyelashes. She wore nothing besides a few pieces of jewelry around her neck.

Although her makeup was minimal, Madonna’s eyebrows were perfectly filled in, and she wore heavy lipstick in a mauve/rose color.

“Clearly some kind of ‘work’ been done but not breath work lol,” one person commented.

“You were better before the knife got to all of your face,” added another.

“WTF?” a third person wrote.

“What happened to Madonna??” a fourth person commented, adding a few sad face emoji.

“Omg now even [Madonna] looks like a a Kardashian,” another comment read.

The post had received more than 199,000 likes at the time of this writing, and Madonna received plenty of positive feedback from her adoring fans, many of whom — including Rosie O’Donnell — commented that she looked “beautiful” or simply added a red heart emoji.

Madonna Appeared More Like Herself in the Video She Shared as Part of the Post

The second post in the upload was a video of Madonna doing “breathwork” with a group of people. Although it’s believed that Madonna had the same look for the video, she appeared more like herself, and was a bit more recognizable in it.

On February 5, 2022, Madonna shared another Instagram post in which she was sporting that long, straight hair look. That time, she wore a pair of sunglasses over her eyes, but many fans had a similar response to the photo from February 8, 2022.

“You’re so over filtered,” one person commented.

“So f****** FAKE. I thought you were a warrior against ageism. You’re ashamed to be 63. Almost 64,” added another.

“Who’s That Girl? #unrecognisable (sic),” a third comment read.

“I miss the Madonna who was real and not injected to look young. You encouraged me to be real and true to myself. I will be 60 this year and I look at my hands and they look so old. I look at the rest of my body and it looks ’60.’ I can’t afford to look like the ‘Material Girl’ but at least I knew she had my back. Not sure anymore,” another person wrote.

