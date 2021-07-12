Below Deck’s Malia White Posts Graphic Photo After Bloody Accident

“Below Deck Mediterranean” star Malia White is getting real about a scary experience. The Bosun posted a series of photos on June 30 explaining a scooter accident she faced in Mallorca, Spain. She first posted a photo of herself overlooking the coast writing, “BEFORE PHOTO: had an amazing day exploring the island of Mallorca with my crew mates by scooter! But it didn’t end as nicely as it started…..”

She then posted two photos of herself in a hospital. The Instagram post, as seen above, shows White laying in a hospital gown with casts around her legs and cuts all over her body. She captioned the photos, “AFTER: on Instagram we usually share the pretty stuff but this is the important stuff- I’m sharing this to express the importance of always wearing a helmet. Mine quite literally saved my life.”

She continued writing, “I spent the premiere night in a hospital bed after having a mean accident on my scooter. I’ve been riding scooters my whole life was familiar with the equipment, wasn’t drinking and was 10 minutes from my boat. Accidents happen when you least expect them. Luckily, I was able to walk away with a few stitches, fractured elbow, broken toes, severe road rash and a very sore body. I don’t want to imagine what the case would have been without my helmet! I won’t hang up my scooter keys just yet… but I’m definitely aware of the importance of cruising safely!”

White Recently Shared an Update on Her Scary Accident

Since her unfortunate accident, White has kept her fans up-to-date on her recovery. The 30-year-old Bosun posted another side-by-side of herself – one from one day before the crash and one from a few days after the crash.

White captioned the post, “Hoping these wounds heal without too much scarring & I’m back in shorts in Spain in no time! Thanks for all the love and well wishes!”

On a lighter note, White shared a video of her riding in a mobile wheelchair while at the grocery store. “Back on a bike in no time,” she joked.

White first appeared as a deckhand on season 2 of “Below Deck Med.” She took a small break from the show until returning to work for Captain Sandy Yawn on seasons 5 and 6.

Bravo Stars Flooded White’s Comments With Well Wishes

Fans and crew members alike took to the comments to share their love and support for White. Captain Sandy Yawn commented under one of the photos, “OMG I hope you are ok Malia.” She wrote under another post, “Ouch! Road Rash was a huge part of my life back in the day! I know you will be as good as new soon!”

White’s BFF and fellow crew member Bugsy Drake commented under a post, “Sending you love and a speedy recovery!!!” Her former co-worker Bobby Giancola wrote, “Omg woman! Im so glad you’re ok!” Ciara Layne Duggan from “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” commented, “Yikes! So happy you’re okay get well soon!” Captain Glenn Shephard from the show also wrote, “Hope you’re alright, get well soon.”

