Bravo Star Takes Break From TV After Bad Accident

“Below Deck Mediterranean” star Malia White recently revealed on Brandi Glanville’s podcast “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” that she wouldn’t be back on the hit Bravo show for its 7th season. However, she recently clarified after some confusion that her departure isn’t related at all to the blowback she received from fans over her role in Hannah Ferrier’s firing.

In her conversation with fellow Bravolebrity Glanville, White said she received a lot of hate on social media after season 5 aired. The bosun also shared that she was taking a year off from the show but wasn’t sure what her plan would be afterward, although she recently explained that the social media hate wasn’t a factor in her decision to step away.

According to White’s interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet, a combination of studying to obtain higher certifications in the yachting industry and a major scooter accident led to her decision to take some time off from the Bravo show.

White Said She Wanted to Take Some Time Off After a Bad Scooter Accident

White explained to Showbiz Cheat Sheet that she didn’t leave because of what went down with Ferrier’s firing. “I don’t have bad feelings towards any part of Below Deck or anything that’s happened,” she explained. She said, I didn’t leave for that reason” and clarified that she hasn’t left for good either. “It’s not that I might never come back to the show,” she shared. “I’m just not on the next season.”

White explained that she got “in a really bad scooter accident” about a year ago. According to the outlet, she said it was serious and traumatic but has completely healed from the injuries she sustained. “I just still have a lot of scars on my skin,” she said. “Still pretty burnt from it all, but I’m pretty good. My elbow has recovered pretty well.” White first posted about her accident on June 30, 2021, and shared some videos of her recovery afterward.

She said on Instagram that she was “able to walk away with a few stitches, fractured elbow, broken toes, severe road rash and a very sore body,” and credited wearing a helmet with saving her life.

In addition to the accident, White said she’s been studying for a “big oral [exam].” The two combined made for “a good time for me to take a break and take a step back,” the “Below Deck Med” star said. She added:

The misconceptions are on the show [that] I got a lot of heat for the whole Hannah thing and all this stuff. It’s like, I don’t hold any regrets or anxiety toward the show. It’s just what’s happened has happened and time to move on from it. Everyone’s learned, and it’s time to just kind of move on.

White Said She’s Still Open to Returning to the Show & Even Moving Up in Rank

The “Below Deck” bosun, who started on the series as a deckhand, has been open about her desire to move up in the yachting industry and has continued to earn more certifications. She shared in the same interview that she could “possibly” return to “Below Deck” in a higher rank. “I mean, I’ll have my officer’s ticket soon if they want to have a strong officer or a captain one day they know where to find me,” she said.

In terms of making the move to other “Below Deck” spinoffs, White said the appeal of “Below Deck Down Under” is all the scuba diving that takes place on the show. “I was like, ‘Hey, how come I’m not on Down Under?’” she said when she saw the show. “I want to go to Australia and go diving. So yeah, I’d definitely go there. And the captain is awesome. Captain Jason. I met him when we were in Fort Lauderdale, we were both taking classes and we ran into each other and yeah, he just seems like an absolute gem.”

She said she also recently met Captain Glenn Shephard and chief stew Daisy Kelliher during an NBC event. “I’d never say no to sailing or anything after meeting those guys in New York,” she spilled about the two “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” stars. “Like New York was so much fun, and Daisy seems like a blast. If I could sail, I would definitely be out there with her and Glenn. But they’ll have to teach me first.”

