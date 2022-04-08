Controversial Below Deck Star Shades Producers on Podcast

One of the most notorious moments in the “Below Deck” franchise is without a doubt Hannah Ferrier’s firing in season 5 of “Below Deck Mediterranean.” Although Captain Sandy Yawn is the one who ultimately let Ferrier go, many fans attacked bosun Malia White for being the one to report her to the captain after she found Valium and a CBD vape pen in the chief stew’s room.

White addressed the infamous incident recently while appearing on Brandi Glanville’s podcast “Unfiltered.” She explained that she understood why fans perceived her as the one responsible but denied that she was “snitching” on Ferrier and hinted that the show’s producers might have been involved.

The deckhand-turned-bosun explained that she “loves” her “Below Deck” producer but explained to Glanville that the incident involving Ferrier didn’t get reported to Captain Sandy through “traditional” means.

White Said Ferrier’s Firing Was an ‘Unfortunate Event’ & Didn’t Turn Out Well for Anyone

White was clear in her conversation with Glanville that she couldn’t get into too many details but called Ferrier’s firing an “unfortunate event that everyone was worse for.” She pointed out that the incident didn’t get reported to the captain through “traditional” means. The RHOBH alum told White that she understood and it sounded as though White was hinting that producers got involved in the situation:

When shows are going and not much is happening, sometimes producers will produce and that’s okay. I’m not saying that’s what you’re saying but I think that’s what you’re saying.

White replied simply, “I’ll just say I got absolutely s*** on for something that… like I got told ‘Malia’s against mental health,’ ‘Malia’s a snitch,’ and I was like ‘f*** all of this’ like I’m not against mental health.” She concluded, “There’s a way to do things and there’s a proper way to do things.”

Glanville shared that after her time on reality TV, she learned “not to trust producers” as White replied, “yes.” Glanville explained, “They make you feel like they’re your best friend… and then they’re like, ‘okay you’re gonna be the bad guy this season.’”

White told the podcast host, “I wouldn’t say that, I love my producer, I’m just saying like I learned, like I thought kind of stupidly that private messages that I’m sending wouldn’t end up on camera but they did, like my message got made into a story,” referencing the photo of Hannah’s bag with the Valium next to it.

White Said She Was Taking a Year Off From the Show

In the same podcast interview, White confirmed to Glanville that she was taking a year off from the show and was focusing on her career in the yachting industry. She said she was hoping to get her officer license and also recently launched her own podcast, “Total Ship Show.”

When launching her podcast, she said it was important to show her life and the industry outside of “Below Deck.” White pointed out to Showbiz Cheat Sheet that she’s a full-time yachtie and she wanted to show fans all the different aspects of yachting that don’t get shown on the Bravo show.

