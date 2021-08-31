Malia White Confirms New Relationship With ‘Below Deck’ Co-Star

Malia White is moving on!

White and her “Below Deck Mediterranean” co-star, engineer Jake Baker have made their relationship Instagram official. Baker posted a photo of the two kissing poolside while twinning in black swimsuits. He captioned the post, as seen below, with a simple black heart.

Fellow season six co-star Courtney Veale commented her support under the post writing, “You guys just broke the internet,” along with plenty of fire emojis.

The two initially raised eyebrows earlier this summer when Baker posted a photo of the two of them celebrating White’s 31st birthday. “HAPPY BIЯTHDAY to the Moon Boot Queen herself. ILY,” he captioned the photo with a black heart.

White herself has yet to comment or post about the relationship.

White Has Opened up About Her Last ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Relationship

This relationship won’t be the first public one that White has had. The 31-year-old bosun dated chef Tom Checketts before and during season five. During the season, Captain Sandy Yawn fired the chef, and Checketts came to save the day.

The couple continued to date on the superyacht and after the charter season ended, but it didn’t last. White announced in September 2020 that they decided to call it quits. As for why, White revealed that Checketts cheated on her.

White initially kept quiet about his actions, telling Andy Cohen at the time, “Tom and I are done. I’m single. That’s the downside to this industry is that it’s really tough to work apart and work on these boats, because obviously, you’ve seen attractions happen and things happen.”

Nearly a year later, White confessed that she “hates” her ex. The bosun FaceTimed Checketts on one episode of the latest season, but she shared that it was nothing romantic. “There’s plenty of fish in the sea, and ones that don’t sleep with other fishies,” White said during a confessional interview.

Another Co-Star Had Feelings for White

As “Below Deck Mediterranean” fans know, White has had a few boatmances here and there. White first joined the series on season two as a deckhand, and she was quite the hot commodity. Before she knew it, she found herself in a love triangle with chef Adam Glick and Bosun Wes Walton. Deckhand Bobby Giancola also expressed his interest for his co-star. Ultimately, she decided to date Walton, and the two briefly dated after the charter season ended.

Season six of the popular Bravo show is currently airing, and White has drawn the attention of one of her subordinates. Deckhand David Pascoe revealed in confessionals that he was interested in his boss. One night, with the help of some liquid courage, Pascoe asked White if she could see herself liking him as more than co-workers.

“I think when he got the bravery from alcohol, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m quite impressed with how strong you’re coming on right now,’” she told Us Weekly on July 28.

She then told Pascoe that she was still getting over her relationship with Checketts. “I think I even told David [about the split, explaining] that everything with Tom and I was falling apart right before we filmed this season,” she told Us Weekly. “I was a mess coming into it and I was just like, ‘You know, I don’t really want to even see men right now.’”

