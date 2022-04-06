Below Deck Veteran Steps Away From the Show

“Below Deck” and its spinoffs have had their fair share of stars over the years from returning cast members to one-season yachties. Recently, one divisive veteran from “Below Deck Mediterranean” confirmed she’d be taking a break from the show.

Malia White has been a controversial star on the Mediterranean spinoff of the popular Bravo show, especially following her involvement in the firing of beloved chief stew Hannah Ferrier during the 5th season of “Below Deck Med.” This week, White joined fellow Bravolebrity Brandi Glanville on her podcast “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” and shared her thoughts on Ferrier’s firing.

She also confirmed to Glanville that she had decided to take some time off from the franchise following a lot of the hate she received on social media after season 5 aired. She said she planned on taking one year off but wasn’t sure what she’d do after that.

White Discussed Ferrier’s Firing & Denied ‘Snitching’ on Her Co-Star

Glanville and Ferrier are friends so the RHOBH star asked White several questions about Ferrier’s firing. “When you snitched on Hannah… Were you really scared for other people or did you guys just not get along?,” Glanville asked.

White said she couldn’t discuss Ferrier’s departure much but added, “everyone takes it as I snitched on Hannah and that’s not exactly how it all went down but I understand that that’s how she feels and that’s how it looked.” She said she knew the perception was that she snitched but that wasn’t the case. White added:

I don’t dislike Hannah, that’s the thing, is Hannah and I in work mode we would sometimes be at each other and we’d get frustrated with each other but I’ve never disliked Hannah… I never disliked her or hated her or wanted to out her.

White went on to explain that it’s normal for crew members to take medication and that she also suffers from “really bad” anxiety, but pointed out, “There is a certain way to handle having prescription medication on board and it’s how we have to do it on every vessel, it’s just how it’s done for lots of reasons.”

The “Below Deck Med” bosun said the problem with Ferrier was that she didn’t have a prescription at the time. “She got one in retrospect,” she stated. White concluded, “I got absolutely s*** on for something that… like I got told ‘Malia’s against mental health,’ ‘Malia’s a snitch,’ and I was like ‘f*** all of this’ like I’m not against mental health.”

White Recently Launched Her Own Yachting Podcast & Said She Wanted to Step Away From the World of ‘Below Deck’

Last month, White launched her own podcast, “Total Ship Show,” with the goal of diving into the ins and outs of the yachting industry beyond what fans see on “Below Deck.” She shared in an interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet that it was important for her to explore the industry not as a reality star on Bravo but as a deckhand and a bosun.

She said there are a lot of people who watch “Below Deck” to learn more about the yachting industry but there’s a lot that isn’t shown on the show and it’s a world she’s been fascinated with since becoming a yachtie just before joining “Below Deck Med’s” 2nd season. She said:

For the most part, my podcast won’t focus on the show at all. It will be outside of reality TV. Because a lot of people have the perception that I work for six weeks on camera and then that’s it. That’s not true. I’m a full-time yachtie now. I work full-time on a yacht, so it’s kind of just telling more of that side of the story and how that works.

