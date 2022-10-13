Below Deck Mediterranean Star Announces Breakup

Malia White from “Below Deck Mediterranean” is a single woman.

The “Below Deck Med” bosun and Jake Baker, who was working behind the scenes as an engineer on season 6, began dating soon after the show filmed. However, White revealed in her latest Instagram post that the two are no longer together more than a year after they first went Instagram official.

On October 7, White posted a photo of herself in front of a wall painted with a large anchor and captioned the photo, “Not anchored anymore,” along with a black heart emoji and the hashtag “me time.” The Bravo star also removed all the photos with Baker from her Instagram.

In response to someone asking in her comments, “soooo….a breakup, after all this time?” White replied, “Yep!” In another reply, she confirmed that she was doing okay. Season 6 chief stew Katie Flood showed her support for White by commenting on the post, “I’m living for this.”

Malia White & Jake Baker Met While Filming Season 6 of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ & Began Dating Soon After

On August 31, 2021, White and Baker made their relationship Instagram official after Baker posted a photo, now deleted, of the two yachties kissing, Us Weekly reported. However, the two were seeing each other for a few months before that as Captain Sandy Yawn’s girlfriend Leah Shafer shared a photo of the foursome on what appeared to be a double date on May 16, 2021.

While Baker only appeared briefly in season 6 of “Below Deck Med,” White confirmed at the season 6 reunion that she was dating “hot Jake, the engineer,” in response to Andy Cohen’s question. She revealed that Baker was part of the group of cast mates who split a vacation home in Split after filming wrapped for season 6 and that’s where their romance began. The bosun told the audience at the reunion that they weren’t hooking up during the season.

Malia White Hasn’t Ruled Out a Return to ‘Below Deck Med’ But She Shared in an Instagram Story That She Wouldn’t Come Back as a Bosun

White has been on a few seasons of “Below Deck Med” now, starting as a green deckhand and working her way up to bosun. However, after season 6, White revealed in an Instagram Q&A that she wouldn’t be back on the Bravo show as a bosun. “Will we see you on Below Deck again?” someone asked the Bravo star and she said, “Not as a bosun…” That said, she did leave the door open to returning as a captain, or maybe as a first officer.

White has had a rocky journey on the show, with her close working relationship with Captain Sandy as well as her involvement in Hannah Ferrier’s firing in season 5 causing White to come under fire from many “Below Deck” fans. She shared that she wanted to take a break after season 6, clarifying that it’s not due to any bad blood but that she just needed time off, Showbiz Cheat Sheet wrote.

The “Below Deck Med” bosun also explained that she works in the yachting industry full-time and her goal is to move up and become an officer. “I mean, I’ll have my officer’s ticket soon if they want to have a strong officer or a captain one day they know where to find me,” she shared with the publication.

