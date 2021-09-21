Malia White Accused of Being a ‘Hypocrite’

Fans aren’t too pleased with Malia White.

The “Below Deck Mediterranean” bosun received major backlash from fans after the latest episode on Monday, September 20. During the episode, deckhand David Pascoe was dealing with a painful injury after drunkenly falling out of the hot tub. Pascoe claimed to be fine, but the bruise resulted in a nasty blue and black bruise and a limp.

Its a HUGE bruise, and clearly he has been in alot of pain. How can malia really justify this? #BelowDeckMed — Jessica (@Jessica65481190) September 21, 2021

White chose not to tell Captain Sandy Yawn, and she did not fill out an incident report. Captain Sandy discovered the injury and immediately got upset at White for not telling her about it first. The two got into a screaming match, and Captain Sandy declared that she could no longer “trust” her bosun.

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts, and many were team Captain Sandy. “Its a HUGE bruise, and clearly he has been in a lot of pain. How can malia really justify this?” one fan tweeted. They added in another tweet, “Clearly David is hurt, and the fact that Malia hasn’t requested medical attention shows how poor of a leader she is.”

Another fan tweeted, “David & Malia messed up by not reporting. Malia bears more responsibility as boson…Still, Malia’s mistake.” Another wrote, “bruises are literally INTERNAL BLEEDING. This wasn’t a tiny bump.”

Many Fans Found White’s Actions ‘Hypocritical’

I couldn't watch this season because of what she and Malia did last season and going by this tweet it sounds like I was right to avoid it as Sandy would have my blood boiling with her hypocritical ways — Shazmalaz (@shazmalaz) September 1, 2021

As “Below Deck Mediterranean” fans know, this incident isn’t White’s first time dealing with reporting a situation. White also starred on season 5 Season 5 – which aired fall 2020. Halfway through the season, Captain Sandy fired Chief Stewardess Hannah Ferrier.

Ferrier was caught with unregistered Valium as well as a CBD vape pen after White – her then roommate – discovered the unregistered drugs in the cabin and sent a photo of the drugs to Captain Sandy. Both justified the firing by referencing maritime law mandating crew members to register medications beforehand.

At the time of airing, many fans were beyond upset with Captain Sandy and White to the point where thousands signed a petition for Bravo to fire both of them. Now, fans are calling White’s decision to report Ferrier’s unregistered drugs to Captain Sandy, but she did not decide to report Pascoe’s injury.

“Malia, if you have time to report a weed pen and Valium, you have time to report Dave’s giant a** bruise,” one fan tweeted. “I find it very interesting that Malia didn’t report old boy’s injury but it was her ‘duty’ to photograph Hannah’s paraphernalia and report that,” another fan tweeted. One fan replied to that, “I think it [this] is a ‘Malia is a hypocrite’ post.” Another summed up many feelings writing, “I think Sandy (can’t even say captain anymore) and Malia have really shown how hypocritical they are this season and unprofessional to a whole new level.”

Both White & Captain Sandy Have Discussed Their Argument

The latest episode leaves fans on quite a cliffhanger. In the past, Captain Sandy and White have grown extremely close, so this argument left fans wondering if they could ever repair their relationship. Luckily, since leaving the boat, both parties have assured fans that they are on good terms.

“It’s the most intense moment that Captain Sandy and I have ever had, regardless of what some people may think,” White told Entertainment Tonight in August 2021. “I definitely got to see the other side to Captain Sandy towards me, but I think, yeah, when you see what it’s about and things, I think you’ll realize it’s because she’s holding me to a higher standard, which is sometimes frustrating, but it’s also understandable.”

Captain Sandy also gave her two cents telling E! News earlier this year in June, “Oh, Malia and I are fine. We just have to wait and see what happens, but, you know, there are times, even though you’re leading people, you get pissed.”

She added, “Malia is an awesome crew member. She does her job. You know, she always pitches in, you see her washing the dishes. Like, she’s a team player. She’s a real yachtie.”

READ NEXT: Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Posts Apologetic Texts to Dad Harry Hamlin Online