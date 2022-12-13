Below Deck Star Shades ‘Trash’ Guests on the Show

Malia White recorded a live episode of her podcast “Total Ship Show” on December 1 and she was joined by a special guest, “Below Deck Mediterranean” one-time chief stew Katie Flood.

During the episode, Flood and White shaded the charter guests on the “Below Deck” series and said they’re not a good representation of the yachting guests they usually get while working in the industry.

White said she often gets asked whether the guests on “Below Deck” are a “good depiction” of typical yachting guests, Showbiz Cheat Sheet reported of the live episode, and Flood chimed in, “actually they’re trash on the show.” White laughed and called Flood’s comments “harsh” before ultimately agreeing with her.

Katie Flood Said the Typical Charter Guests on Yacht Are From the ‘1%’ & Don’t Act Like the Guests on ‘Below Deck’

Flood explained her response in more detail, saying that the people they usually work for in yachting are the “top 1%” and that they “do not act like the guests you see on ‘Below Deck,'” Showbiz Cheat Sheet reported about the episode. The former “Below Deck Med” chief stew said the guests still party and let loose but that some of the Bravo charter guests are “worse” than the yacht crew with how wild they get.

White also pointed out that the food doesn’t get sent back to the galley as much in regular yachting life compared to what’s seen on the show. The bosun said there are “incredible chefs” in the yachting industry and Flood agreed.

Flood also said something that isn’t shown the same way is that there’s normally food around “24/7” and they easily cater to every dietary restriction and preference. “Every yacht I’ve worked on, they cater to vegans,” Flood said. “They cater to lactose-intolerant, like any food allergy you have. Like they will cater to it and they take it seriously as well. And they label everything so you know.”

Charter Guests on ‘Below Deck’ Receive a Big Discount on the Cost of the Trip But They Have to Pay for the Trip & Tip Themselves

Mark Cronin, “Below Deck” producer, has previously revealed a bit of information about the charters on the hit Bravo show, including that charter guests receive a pretty big discount on their trips.

In one interview with Bravo TV, Cronin said the guests pay for the whole charter including the tip, which is at their discretion. “They spend their real money to be on the show,” he shared.

During the same interview, executive producer Courtland Cox said most of the guests on “Below Deck” have chartered yachts before or looked into it and aren’t doing it in order to get on TV. “This is a great experience for them to charter a very large yacht with a very experienced and fun crew and have an amazing three-day charter in an amazing location,” he shared.

However, during a Q&A on Reddit, Cronin revealed that they receive a hefty discount from the real cost for the charter, about 50%. “We ask them to tip about 15 to 20% of the full cost though,” he wrote, although the actual amount is up to the guests. The charter guests do not receive compensation but their airfare is paid for, he added.

