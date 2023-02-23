Malia White Responds to ‘Really Sad’ Criticism Over Recent Photoshoot

Malia White showed off a different side of herself on February 16 when she posted a sultry shot from a photo shoot in Florida. In the snap, the former “Below Deck Mediterranean” deckhand and bosun sported a bikini bottom and white t-shirt as she posed in the waves.

“Fun photo shoot before I left Florida last,” she captioned the Instagram post. “Exciting things coming.” Some of her fellow “Below Deck” alums, including Courtney Veale, Katie Flood and Rob Westergaard, gave her love in the comments but White also received some critical comments, prompting the yachtie to clap back.

“I don’t think these are the photos that you should be sharing considering you want to be a captain and taken seriously,” one person wrote on White’s post.

The Bravo star replied, “It is really sad that as women we think we have to look a certain way to be taken seriously. Embracing our sexuality and posting the odd ‘sexy’ photo shouldn’t determine our ability to do a job. Maybe we shouldn’t be so concerned about what a captain should look like- that’s how we ended up with a male dominated field. Captains can look like this, I’m happy to prove it alongside many others.”

One-time chief stew Katie Flood also came to White’s defense and wrote, “this has nothing to do about her line of work, this is a women being a women and embracing her body and being confident enough to post this considering there are people in the world like this waiting to be negative about someone trying to do something positive for themselves. It’s 2023 dude.”

Malia White Posted Another Video to Support Her Point

White commented on other criticisms as well, including one person who accused her of contributing the objectification of women. “Try showing your strength next time not your feminine physique,” they wrote.

The “Below Deck” star replied, “why should I hide my feminine physique?! I am a woman!! We can be both sexy and accomplished. We don’t need to hide our sexuality to be taken seriously.”

The following day, White reinforced her point by posting a video showing several photos of herself in different situations, showing herself in work and personal settings. “Just To Be Clear…,” she captioned the video, along with the female captain emoji and an anchor.

Malia White Recently Shared That She Passed Her Officer of the Watch Exam

White recently shared a major yachting career update with fans as she announced she’d just passed the Officer of the Watch exam. Along with a shot of herself holding up her “pass” test and a beer, White wrote, “It’s official: your latest Officer of the Watch! Thank you to all those who’ve supported me and helped get me here today… It’s been a stressful studying period but it paid off today!”

Captain Sandy Yawn, Captain Glenn Shephard, Eddie Lucas, and several other “Below Deck” stars past and present flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for White.

Viewers have seen White’s yachting journey over the years, as she debuted on “Below Deck Med” as a green deckhand before eventually becoming a lead deckhand and later a bosun. The yachtie has since revealed that her passion is the yachting industry and she has dreams of becoming a captain someday.

