Malia White Makes Statement About Separating From ‘Below Deck’

Several Bravo stars have launched their own podcasts to dive into their lives in greater detail or give a behind-the-scenes look at their show and this time, it’s “Below Deck” star Malia White with a new podcast.

White explained to Showbiz Cheat Sheet that it was important to her that her podcast, “Total Ship Show,” remain distinct from “Below Deck” so that listeners can learn more about the industry and about White separately from the hit Bravo show.

“I wanted to talk about the industry, but not surrounding Below Deck,” she revealed. “So like, not me as Malia from ‘Below Deck,’ but me as a deckhand. Or me as a bosun and a woman in the industry.”

White Said the Podcast Is for Anyone Who Wants to Learn More About the Industry Beyond ‘Below Deck’

White explained to the publication that while many people watch “Below Deck” for the drama and the concept, there are also many people who watch it because they’re interested in the yachting industry and they want to learn more about it.

“It’s such a cool, fascinating industry,” she shared. “I didn’t even know about it five years ago, and now I’m like, obsessed. So I just wanted to kind of share other parts of the industry that you don’t really see on this show.” On White’s first season, “Below Deck Mediterranean” season 2, she said it was the first time she’d worked in yachting and her previous experience was on dive boats.

“For the most part, my podcast won’t focus on the show at all,” she explained. “It will be outside of reality TV. Because a lot of people have the perception that I work for six weeks on camera and then that’s it. That’s not true. I’m a full-time yachtie now. I work full-time on a yacht, so it’s kind of just telling more of that side of the story and how that works.”

White will have a co-host for “Total Ship Show” as well, but unlike the Bravo star, her co-host Amanda won’t have any yachting experience. “I could have gone and gotten another ‘Below Deck’ yachtie,” White said, but explained that she preferred to host with someone who has little to no experience in the industry, like the majority of the fans. White said Amanda is her friend from college and added:

Amanda is a financial adviser. She barely swims. So, it’s great because she asks the questions that a lot of the fans would have. And be like, ‘Hang on, tell me more about this. This is interesting.’ So we kind of just break down the industry and our different perspectives and talk about it.

Listeners Might Hear Some Other ‘Below Deck’ Stars on the Podcast During Guest Appearances

White said there will also be guests on the podcast with different careers in yachting to help the co-hosts explore various topics. “Below Deck” fans might recognize some of White’s guests, she said, such as Eddie Lucas. “We interviewed Eddie and talk about not him as Eddie on the show, but him as a tugboat mate,” she shared. “And there’s wild stories. I’m like, ‘Eddie, you have a crazy job.'”

Kate Chastain will also appear on White’s podcast and the “Below Deck Med” bosun teased that Chastain will share a lot that people might not know about yachting. “I was like ‘Dude, you’re so fascinating as someone outside Below Deck,'” White shared.

White said another guest that will appear on the podcast is Captain Kate McCue, one of the first American female captains of mega-cruise ships. Fans will also hear from engineers, captains and more to get a well-rounded view of the yachting industry.

White’s podcast “Total Ship Show” debuts on March 15.

