Below Deck Producer Addresses Claims the Show Is Scripted

A “Below Deck” producer has addressed claims that the hit Bravo show is scripted.

Although some fans have wondered in the past whether the show has some elements or stories that are “fake” or scripted,” producer Mark Cronin isn’t the first person associated with the series to deny that speculation. In the past, Captain Lee Rosbach shared that the show is completely real in an interview with Reality Blurred and “Below Deck Sailing Yacht” captain Glenn Shephard also said it was against production’s “principles” to tell guests what to say or do.

Cronin spoke with Us Weekly on August 5 and said all of the series in the franchise are “zero scripted” and the cast members, the yachties, are “real kids.” He shared that, “it’s very important to us that they have a real experience, a real yachting experience. The way we look at it is we have a six week shoot and we have to capture everything that happens.”

Cronin Shared That Producers May Prompt Cast Members to Speak to Each Other If They’re Working in Silence

Cronin said that the format of “Below Deck” does come with some challenges, including the time span of approximately six weeks. He explained that it’s “really hard to capture everything” so there wouldn’t be any time to direct people on what to say in any case.

“We don’t spend any time telling anybody what to do, that’s for sure,” he told Us Weekly. “If we say anything to them about how they could help us out or be better it’s, ‘please talk.’” He added:

The most common thing is the, like, you’ll have two stews making a bed and they’re in total silence. So, we’ll go the cameraman and say, ‘Guys how about a conversation?’ And then we’ll leave.

Cronin Also Revealed More Information About the Cast Members’ Salaries

During the same interview, Cronin addressed the claims from certain former “Below Deck” cast members that they’re paid a lot less than other Bravo stars. In May 2022, bosun Eddie Lucas told the New York Post, “There is somebody monetizing off of the show, but it’s definitely not us. ‘Below Deck’ — regardless of it being the most popular show on Bravo — we are the lowest-paid cast members.”

Cronin explained that “Below Deck” stars are paid a “yachting salary” and Bravo gives them “a little extra because we interview them.” He added, “The truth is they also get to keep their tips and the tips are getting better and better. So they’re all making, I don’t know, tens of thousands more for six weeks of work. I mean that’s pretty great.”

The Bravo producer also shared that stars that have been on the show for longer are able to make more money. “If a cast member gets to, like, season 3, they start saying things like, ‘Can I be making more than this because I’m giving up other work?’ And it’s a negotiation and you come to an agreement with them about what we can pay them,” he explained.

