Mary Cosby Calls RHOSLC Friendship ‘Shallow’

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Mary Cosby has been friends with her co-star Meredith Marks for years now, but things appear to come to a head in RHOSLC season 5, as fans saw in the season trailer, with Cosby kicking Marks out of her home in a scene to come later this season.

Cosby opened up about her fall out with Marks, which she said had been “simmering” for some time, in an October 21 interview with Entertainment Tonight, and had some thoughts on her former friendship, saying it, “was good but it was never deep, and I need deep connections. I can’t operate off shallow friendships. And I said the same thing to Angie, what I said to Meredith, and Angie took it and Meredith didn’t. She actually left, and I told her ‘If you walk out my door Meredith, we’re not friends,’ and she walked out the door.”

Mary Cosby Kicks Meredith Marks Out

Cosby went on to say that Marks’ decision to “walk out”, “Changed drastically and big time for me. I don’t like abuse from friends. Like, if you’re my real friend you know me. You know how I speak. You know what I’m saying, you get it. And if you’re not then you won’t get me, and she didn’t, and that tells me she didn’t know me as much as I know her.”

It is unclear if Cosby is referring to a scene teased in the RHOSLC season 5 trailer, which shows her and Marks fighting over a meal at Cosby’s house. “You’re a sneaky little snarky little something,” Cosby said across the table to Marks, before getting up and shouting, “Get out of my house!” The women were all dressed up in dresses and pearls, with Marks’ look appearing to be a reference to Audrey Hepburn in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”.

This moment was directly proceeded in the teaser by another conversation between the two, in which Cosby said, “You’re not always the victim,” and Marks responded, “No I am not. You used me for three years, I got the memo.”

Angie Katsanevas is the Only RHOSLC Star Mary Cosby Trusts

Although her friendship with Marks appears to be waning, Cosby has found an unexpected friend in Angie Katsanevas, with the two becoming close after RHOSLC season 4 wrapped.

“I went into it wanting to make the best of every situation just because I knew that we had to top last season,” Cosby told Us Weekly in a September 2024 interview. “Seeing that I don’t trust any of the women except Angie, I just prayed for the best and hoped for the best and that’s kind of where I was.”

Cosby elaborated on how her newfound friendship began in her Entertainment Tonight interview, telling the outlet, “Honestly, I feel like I bonded with Angie when I had these two Tom Ford cuff bracelets, and she was the only one out of the group that knew exactly what they were. She knew the price of them, I told her I got them on sale, and I just felt like we had a lot more in common because no other woman on this cast would know what my bracelets were, but she did.”

