Bravo Star Arrested & Charged with Felony Domestic Violence

A Bravolebrity who was featured on “Million Dollar Listing” has been arrested and charged with felony domestic violence, Page Six first reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

Johanna Altman Was Booked Into the Los Angeles Police Department Valley Jail Section With Bail Set at $50,000

On August 16, Page Six reported that the wife of Matt Altman had been arrested. Johanna Altman was booked into the “Los Angeles Police Department Valley Jail Section in Van Nuys, Calif., on Aug. 4 around 9:30 p.m. local time. Her bail was set at $50,000,” the outlet reported.

The outlet reported that she was bailed out and released “the following day” according to the jail’s spokesperson.

A statement from Matt was provided to the outlet via a spokesperson that reads, “The loss of my wife’s father due to COVID-19 has been absolutely devastating to her and our entire family. We have all been struggling with this loss and have been going through a tough time. We have never been more in love and connected from this tragedy. We ask everyone to respect our privacy.”

Heavy reached out to Matt, Johanna, and the LAPD for additional details but, so far, have not received a response.

Johanna’s Anniversary Posts Hints at Troubled Times: ‘Ups & Downs Ain’t Gonna Stop Anything’

Neither Matt nor Johanna posted on social media about the arrest, but both shared Instagram photos for their wedding anniversary.

Johanna posted a photo of the pair smiling at a dinner table with the caption, “Such a beautiful anniversary weekend. 5 years and only getting stronger. Ups and downs ain’t gonna stop anything. Love you so much @themattaltman.”

Matt shared a video of the family in the pool with the caption, “Had such a fun anniversary weekend with the family at the place we got married Terranea.”

Both parties locked down the comments on their posts shortly after the news was made public.

Mike Shouhed Was Charged With ’14 Criminal Counts’ Surrounding the Alleged Assault of His Fiancée Paulina Ben-Cohen

This is the second arrest for a Bravo star in recent months.

“Shahs of Sunset” star, Mike Shouhed, was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

According to NBC News, Shouhed was charged with “14 criminal counts, including domestic violence, battery, and weapons charges” which were officially filed on July 20. These charges stem from his March 27 arrest.

He was charged with “two counts of injuring a spouse or cohabitant in an act of domestic violence, four counts of battery, two counts of attempting to prevent or dissuade a victim or witness of a crime from making a report and several weapons-related charges, including possession of an assault weapon,” according to charging documents from the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office, the outlet reported.

At the time of his arrest, the alleged victim had not been identified, but now, it’s been confirmed to be his fiancée, Paulina Ben-Cohen.

“We are working with the authorities to seek a just and fair outcome to this sad situation,” attorney Josh Ritter told Page Six. “The family appreciates your space and respect for their privacy during this time.”

