RHOBH Husbands Spotted Partying With ‘Summer House’ Stars in Miami

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” husbands Mauricio Umansky and PK Kemsley spent time together in Miami with a surprising group of Bravo stars.

In November 2024, an Instagram video surfaced that showed Umansky, 54, and Kemsley, 57, dancing and partying with several cast members from the Bravo reality show “Summer House.”

The clip, shot at Strawberry Moon in Miami Beach, Florida, showed Umanksy and Kemsley dancing to an energetic DJ set hosted by “Summer House” star Kyle Cooke .

In addition, “Summer House” stars Jesse Solomon, Carl Radke, and West Wilson were all present at the DJ gig, as was “Family Karma” alum Brian Benni, per fan account @bravobravobravobrii.

Fans had a big reaction to the clip of Umansky and Kemsley busting moves with the younger group of Bravolebs and their fans.

“This screams midlife crisis,” one commenter cracked on Instagram.

“Man-boys perpetually stuck in their Peter Pan Syndrome. Bravo, Bravo. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼,” added another.

“Cringing with second hand embarrassment. Kyle and Dorit deserve better. Where are the grown men??????” another wanted to know.

But other commenters were more positive about the Bravo besties and their “Real Housewives”/”Summer House” crossover.

“Love this. Don’t let age hold you back!” one fan wrote.

“Grown men can’t bust it out anymore? You can’t have fun while you’re sober? What’s the cutoff age for letting loose and partying?” another wanted to know.

Kemsley has been sober for more than 10 months.

Mauricio Umansky & PK Kemsley Have Been Hanging Out Together A Lot

Umansky and Kemsley are separated from their wives , Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley, respectively, but their Bravo bromance has continued off-camera.

According to Us Weekly, in July 2024, Umansky traveled to England to spend time with Kemsley, who often goes to London for business. “Reunited in London @Mumansky18,” Kemsley shared on Instagram at the time.

In August, the two celebrated Kemsley’s birthday by attending a David Blaine show at the Wynn Las Vegas.

The pals also went out to dinner together several times in October 2024, per BravoTV.com. One of their dinners included a meet-up with Bravo producer Alex Baskin. Kemsley posted an Instagram photo from the guys’ night out in which he described him and Umansky as “Dumb and Dumber.”

Kyle Richards Isn’t So Good With Dorit Kemsley After Filming Season 14

While all is good with the men’s friendship, their estranged wives aren’t doing as well. In the RHOBH season 14 trailer , Richards had a blowout argument with Kemsley. The shouting match came amid a rocky patch that started in the friendship during season 13.

Their tension and marital troubles will be main storylines on RHOBH season 14. A Bravo.com press release teased, “Kyle and Dorit not only find themselves navigating their fractured friendship but also dealing with fallout from their respective marriages. “

In October 2024, Richards told fans ` that she had “a lot to work through” with Dorit Kemsley during filming for season 14.

Richards previously told Us Weekly that things were still not “great” between her and Dorit.

