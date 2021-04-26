Fired ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Got Kendall Jenner Pregnant, Claims ‘Vegas Scheana’ in Bizarre Rant

Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” may remember Karrah Patterson, better known as “Vegas Scheana,” who was introduced to the cast on the May 19, 2020, episode of the show. Karrah worked at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, and was basically Scheana Shay’s twin.

Karrah and Scheana met when they were both at TomTom in California for a photoshoot. “Karrah literally looks so much like me — I mean, from the jet black hair to the coffin nails to her cute little nose scrunch. This girl is literally me circa 2012. And I gotta say, she’s f*cking hot,” Scheana said during the episode, according to Bravo.

Karrah may be nothing more than a memory for most of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast, past and present, but her recent Instagram posts are causing a stir. On April 25, 2021, Karrah posted several cryptic messages about herself, and about former “Vanderpump Rules” star Max Boyens. According to TMZ, Max was fired from the show after racist tweets that he had previously wrote surfaced online.

It’s unclear how close Karrah is to Max, but, in her Instagram Stories, she claimed that he is being “held captive” and that Kendall Jenner is pregnant with his baby.

Here’s what you need to know:

Karrah Began by Mentioning Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber & Kim Kardashian

On Sunday, April 25, 2021, Karrah took to her Instagram Stories to post about Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, and Kim Kardashian. She said that the three celebs were “posting yellow and roses throughout this whole process but as soon as [she] asked for help, [went] radio silent.”

“I am in very real danger – if anything happens to me, it is 100% the church and Justin at play,” Karrah’s post continued. “If anyone knows anyone who can help me – please know I need it.”

In her next post, Karrah wrote that she has “begged and begged for help.” She continues, “My dad came to get me today and the day I am supposed to fly out on a plane, [Lizzo] is at Caesar’s Palace and Scheana is hooked up ready to deliver.”

“I am not a silent, quiet sheep. I will not walk into a trap. I am a child of God and I see the evil around me,” Karrah added.

Her next post was about colors and harmony, and Karrah expressed that she is “in real danger by people [she has] trusted.”

The two posts that came next on Karrah’s Instagram Story seemed to take a bit of a shift. Karrah wrote that she is “not a martyr for this mission” and she expressed that she has been enjoying the “freedom” that she has “found since [her] spiritual awakening.” She also tagged several celebrities and accounts, including Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Vanderpump Vegas, Stephen Alsvig, who appears to work at Vanderpump Vegas, and Ellen Hudgins, who identifies as a “mental health advocate” in her Instagram bio.

Karrah Made Bizarre Claims About Max Boyens

In her next few posts, Karrah made some bold, yet bizarre claims about Max Boyens.

“These people held Max Boyens captive. I spoke to him on [Stephen Aslvig’s] phone for a few seconds before they ripped the phone away from him, and my intuition tells me that they tried to hurt him… if he is hurt look in the same places. If you’re reading this Max, I love you and I don’t blame you for any of this,” her first post about Max reads.

And then, Karrah posted, “oh yeah… last thing…” with a pause in the script. “& [Kendall Jenner] is pregnant with Max’s baby,” the Instagram Story reads. Karrah tagged Kendall in the post.

For those wondering if Karrah’s phone had been stolen or hacked, she posted videos of herself speaking, explaining to her followers that she’s “not crazy.” She also said that she wanted people to know that “nothing was posted with ill intention towards anyone” and that she “always stands firm in [her] truth and [her] authenticity.”

Karrah has posted to her Instagram Stories since. On Monday, April 26, 2021, she uploaded a selfie, and posted a couple of things that she had written, that could be song lyrics.

Max has not responded to any of Karrah’s messages; his last Instagram post was on January 31, 2021. And, perhaps unsurprisingly, Kendall Jenner has not responded to Karrah’s claims that Max got her pregnant. Kendall is dating NBA star Devin Booker, according to People.

