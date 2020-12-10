Below Deck Guest Apologizes for Behavior on Boat

During this season of Below Deck, we have seen an interesting batch of requests from charter guests so far. There has been a demand for Petrossian caviar, live bands, and, of course, naked sushi models. But, although fans have enjoyed watching these various guests on the season so far, one former charter guest has now apologized for his behavior on the show.

In a recent statement posted to Twitter, University of Las Vegas quarterback Max Gilliam apologized for eating sushi off of a naked model during this season of Below Deck. “I would like to apologize for my poor judgement while on the TV show Below Deck and acknowledge that I have made a mistake that I will learn from,” Gilliam wrote on Twitter. “While it was not my idea nor any of my friends ideas to eat sushi off a model, I should have exercised better judgement and declined the idea immediately when it was brought up by the producers.”

Gilliam continued, writing, “This is not a reflection of my character or the way I was raised nor a reflection of the culture of UNLV Football. I would like to humbly move past this and focus my time and energy on our game against the University of Hawaii this weekend.”

Gilliam’s Football Coach Did Not Approve of His Behavior

According to TMZ, Gilliam’s football coach, Marcus Arroyo, did not approve of his behavior on the show, and even issued a statement about the episode. “Each of our players, especially our senior leadership, must recognize that when we go out in public, we’re representing this team, this university, and the alumni and fanbase,” Coach Arroyo wrote in his statement. “How We conduct ourselves in public is just as important as how we do on the field. I was made aware of Max’s recent statement, and it is apparent that he also agrees.”

In response to Gilliam’s statement on Twitter, many fans seemed to forgive him for his actions. One user wrote to Gilliam, “You didn’t do anything wrong. Compared to the crap that other kids do and get away with at other schools, this is nothing. You had a good time, didn’t break the law…you’re only young once!!”

However, others weren’t as forgiving. “Just more proof how spoiled athletes are,” one user wrote.

Captain Lee Rosbach Said There’s More Drama to Come This Season

Even though this season of Below Deck has been very entertaining so far, it seems like there’s a lot more to come. During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Captain Lee Rosbach teased that there will be a lot more drama during future episodes.

“I think that the rest of the season is going to be a lot of fun,” Rosbach said during his Watch What Happens Live appearance. “I think it’s going to be lighthearted, everyone will get a lot of laughs, but there is a lot of drama yet to come. You guys haven’t seen anything yet.”

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.

