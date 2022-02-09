EXCLUSIVE: Catching Up With MDLNY’s Tyler Whitman

“Million Dollar Listing New York” star Tyler Whitman is getting real about real estate, filming and what else he’s been up to …

Whitman introduced a totally new and fun vibe to MDLNY when he joined the cast in season 8. With two seasons under his belt, his real estate career at Triplemint is booming and he’s made some major life changes. Whitman was able to speak with Heavy to let us know the latest on MDLNY, how he differs from other brokers, and what makes him so wonderfully “fascinating” and “interesting.”

Read on to get to know more and the charismatic and spirited Tyler Whitman.

After joking about how freezing the east coast had been, we got right into how crazy life is for Whitman.

Whitman: The market’s been insanity. New York City had it’s COVID recovery and it recovered with a vengeance. The bigger challenge is that everybody has COVID right now. It’s a combination of not being able to get access to certain listings and team members being out sick and clients being out sick. It’s a whirlwind that I’ve never experienced before because everyone is trying to race against the mortgage rates going up. It’s been a fun new game, to say the least.

Heavy: I feel like there are always so many changes, you always have to adapt, right?

Whitman: Exactly. Exactly. Lots of changes.

Heavy: And, how’s your Triplemint team going?

Whitman: Well, I started the team in 2017. I had been managing at a brokerage for a while and decided I wanted to start selling. I started the team almost immediately. I didn’t really have a huge business at the time because I had been on the other side of the table, but there were two agents that I oversaw as their manager and … it started with just the three of us … And about a year later, we added our fourth team member. And it was right around then that I got cast on “Million Dollar Listing.”

Our business was okay back then, nothing to write home about. But then getting the publicity of the show. You know, the show is like a big commercial for who you are and what your style is. I think we filled an interesting niche in the market. We’re all very playful. We’re very fun, but we’re also real estate nerds and junkies. We know the numbers and the data inside and out … We try to be the anti-broker. We don’t have the egos, we’re not sharks. We’re just here to help people through a really beautiful life experience.

We’re very silly. We’re very ridiculous. And, we’re not for everybody. There are people who are not into what we’re doing, but I love that. The truth of the matter is you can’t help everybody. What I’ve definitely learned with experience is that being unapologetically myself and having my team do the same, has linked us up to clients who are dying to work with people like us.

Sometimes when other real estate brokers see what we’re doing, they’re like, “Oh, I’m so jealous.” And they should be, because we have a lot of fun and we make a lot of money.

Heavy: Ha. That’s awesome. So is your team working on any big projects.

Whitman: We just expanded our business into Brooklyn. I’ve always kind of dabbled in Brooklyn, but I just launched an arm of the business. And, Brooklyn is on fire. The market there is insane. And, I’m about to launch a Brooklyn trophy property, which I’m really excited about … It was built for a sea caption Richard Mortimer back in the 1800s … His map and scroll is still rolled up and saved inside the bannister of the staircase [in the townhouse].

Heavy: That’s really cool.

Whitman: Yeah, and I want you to know that for that marketing campaign, I’m dressing up as that sea captain. (Laughs.) And, I’m making a commercial where I come back from the 1800s and see what the hell you’ve done with my house.

Heavy: Do you end up loving it?

Whitman: I do! I do!

Heavy: So, what kind of advice do you have for brokers or agents who are working with difficult buyers or sellers? How do you work your way through that?

Whitman: We’ve had a lot of difficult people lately and we have a few strategies and it’s all around mindset, kind of how we’re reacting and processing these people. So, the first thing is that when people are difficult or rude or demanding, the way we describe them is fascinating … Instead of being taken aback, we say, “Wow, this is a fascinating person.”

Honestly, it’s how we talk about them amongst the team. Like, “We have a really fascinating person on the other side of this transaction … Wow, are they interesting.” (Laughs.) And, it does help us to be curious about them and why they are the way they are instead of just saying, “Oh they’re such assh****.”

From the other standpoint, we also think of it as job security because if everyone was easy, and all of this was super easy, then we wouldn’t have a job. So, we stay interested and grateful for the difficult people. And, also, we learn a lot.

Heavy: Right … So, tell me about filming … What you love besides the amazing publicity and sometimes getting to film with your friends? (Laughs.)

Whitman: (Laughs.) It’s something that I’ve always kind of fantasized about. Before I was on the show, I made a lot of real estate videos. I believe that’s what led me to getting cast on the show. Showing my business and making my business public has been a part of my business for a long time. It’s very real for me. These are all real clients telling their real stories. And I love it …

The feedback I’m getting from fans of the show, it really all solidifies it for me.

And, it’s a lot of fun! I’m not just saying that. I look forward to it every day.

Heavy: So, are you filming now? Did you just finish?

Whitman: Well, we finished last season, which was three times as long as you usually film because we were in the thick of shutdowns and COVID and all of the new protocols. Usually we film a season in 6-9 months and we were filming for almost two years. So, we’re on break right now, a much needed break. And now we’re just waiting to hear what’s next.