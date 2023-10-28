Ariana Madix Called a ‘Mean Girl’ by TV Personality After Encounter

Ariana Madix is beloved by many Bravo fans, especially since her difficult year following the explosive Scandoval. Meghan McCain, however, had a run-in with Madix this year and made it clear that she’s not a fan of the “Vanderpump Rules” star, even going so far as to call her a “mean girl.”

On October 22, McCain spoke about her experience meeting Madix at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in April 2023. VPR stars Madix, Lisa Vanderpump and Lala Kent were all at the dinner, with Madix getting an invite from the Daily Mail. Since she was a columnist for the Daily Mail at the time, McCain shared on her podcast “Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat” that she was asked by her boss to stop by Madix’s table and make sure they felt welcomed and at ease.

She said a group of people, including Jerry O’Connell, took a photo together but Madix reposted O’Connell’s photo with McCain and her friends cropped out. McCain told her podcast guest Carlos King that she got a call an hour later for a statement about the apparent slight. “I was so confused and shocked, so I called my boss, and I was like, ‘Just FYI, this is causing unnecessary drama.’ Also, like, I didn’t even talk to her. Like, ‘What’s happening?’”

“Cut to, she now blocks me on Instagram,” she continued. “I found out on accident. I would’ve respected you if you just said, ‘I don’t f*** with Republicans, I don’t like Meghan McCain.’ Just say that. Don’t come up with this weird story and then block me afterward.” McCain stated that while she thought VPR star Kent was “a gem” and “lovely,” Madix was “so mean for no reason. “That’s why I don’t like her,” she said. “I haven’t experienced mean girl stuff like this in a really long time.”

Meghan McCain Said She Didn’t Buy Ariana Madix’s Explanation About ‘Aspect Ratios’ That She Gave at the Time

At the time of the infamous photo crop, a rep for Madix told Page Six that there was “no agenda” for the edited photo, “political or otherwise.”

According to the publication, Madix also shared on her Instagram Stories that because she uploaded the photo in vertical format, the cropping took place because of “aspect ratios.”

However, neither King nor McCain seemed to buy Madix’s story, they shared on McCain’s podcast episode. McCain explained that the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was an opportunity for everyone in the political sphere, whether Democrat or Republican, to come together.

“If you are a person who’s coming to my town, with my people, in my industry, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, it’s a time where we all come together, happily,” she said, but that Madix didn’t see that the event was an opportunity to be respectful.

Ariana Madix Explored Her Difficult Year Following the Scandoval During the October 24 Episode of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Madix is currently appearing on “Dancing With the Stars” alongside her pro partner Pasha Pashkov. In the October 24 episode of the show, in which contestants had to reflect on their most memorable year, Madix opened up about the impact of Scandoval on her life.

She spoke in the episode about the difficulty of experiencing the betrayal of her partner of nine years with her good friend, but to go through with the heartbreak in such a public way.

