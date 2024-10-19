RHONJ Star Addresses ‘Stupid’ Season 15 Rumors

Melissa Gorga said recent cast rumors about “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” are untrue.

On the October 17 episode of her podcast, “On Display,” the Bravo star pointed to a rumor that three cast members have been asked back amid the show’s hiatus.

“It’s kind of funny…like all of the rumors that are coming out again about our show like ‘Oh, these three are staying everyone else is going.’ What the hell is that? It’s so stupid,” Gorga said, noting that “not once” was a rumor leaked that she was staying.

Gorga revealed that “tons” of girls are interviewing for the Bravo reality show. She also agreed with guest John Fuda sentiment that there may be “two people” who “have nothing to do in their day and they don’t actually have a real life” that are pushing a narrative with leaked stories.

“I just think it’s so crazy,” Gorga said. “I’m like ‘Just let it be.’ Like, who is feeding these stories? So again, to my [listeners] out there, please know that the rumors are not true. They are not true, it’s not real and like, there’s zero decision. I don’t even think they’re discussing the ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ over at 30 Rock. They are not. So that’s that. … It’s so funny, let’s see how many more times we’re gonna to read that like a certain three people…”

Gorga was likely referring to a rumor on an Instagram fan account that claimed Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, and Jennifer Aydin were all asked back for season 15.

In addition to Gorga, Giudice, Catania, and Aydin, the 14th season of RHONJ starred Margaret Josephs, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda, with Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler as “friends” of the cast.

Andy Cohen Was Stunned By the RHONJ Rumors

In July 2024, Bravo producer Andy Cohen confirmed on his Sirius XM show, “Andy Cohen Live,” that there would be a rebrand for RHONJ amid the extreme toxicity among the cast during season 14.

But after catching wind of the cast rumors, Cohen set the record straight on the October 16 episode of “Andy Cohen Live.” After his co-host John Hill read from the report that claimed that Giudice, Catania, and Aydin were returning to RHONJ—and that Aydin actually confirmed she was coming back when talking to fans online –Cohen appeared stunned.

“What???!” he shouted. “No. That’s not happening. We’ve made no decisions on the Real Housewives [of New Jersey].”

“No, no, no,” Cohen added. “We’ve done nothing we’ve done [absolutely]…I mean, well no actually we’ve done plenty. But that’s not, that’s not what’s …no. Wait ‘til Bravo or I says something, how about that?”

In June 2024, Cohen told Entertainment Tonight that anything fans heard about the RHONJ cast within the next six months should be considered “fake.”

Melissa Gorga Has Long Said There is No Word on RHONJ Season 15

Gorga has been outspoken about the show’s hiatus. In July, she told her podcast listeners that “absolutely zero decisions” had been made about season 15. “The executives have told us over and over again they are not even thinking about it,” she said at the time. “They have no idea what they’re going to do or what direction they’re going to go in.”

Gorga also told E! News in July 2024, she agrees there should be “a small” cast shakeup. “I don’t know if we need a large shakeup, but I do think a couple things need to change,” she said.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Hopes Original ‘Real Housewives’ Star Will Never Leave the Show