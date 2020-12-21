Mercedes Javid Sparks Divorce Rumors

Is Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes Javid getting a divorce from her husband, Tommy Feight? According to a now-deleted Instagram post, it seems possible that she and her husband could be heading towards splitsville.

In a video posted to Javid’s Instagram page on the night of December 20, she showed herself hanging out and having drinks with comedian Heather McDonald and producer Krista Llamas. In the video, McDonald can be heard asking Javid, “Do you think that would maybe be something you want to implement in 2021 with him before you call it quits?”

McDonald continued, saying, “Like, ‘Hey, let’s have dinner with a couple couples. Would you like to go to dinner at my friend Heather’s house? Would you like to meet with Megan and her guy, the six of us? We’re all going to meet together for dinner as couples, not just girls… Is that something he would be excited to do?”

MJ IG on December 20 pic.twitter.com/f5rQ9wafIe — Jane Herz (@Jane_Herz) December 21, 2020

In the comment section of her since-deleted post, Javid also wrote “divorce.” She also claimed that her husband was “living a lie,” writing in the comment section, “Oh lemme clarify. My husband is living a lie. ty merry xmas.”

Mercedes Javid Later Clarified Her Comments

According to Page Six, Javid later clarified her comments. In another post, Javid wrote, “Was having fun with friends, and talking about marriage & divorce, maybe our dark humor is not appropriate for social. The end. Going to scrap this post out of respect for my husband.”

Javid and Feight got married in 2018, and welcomed their son, Shams Francis, in April 2019. In recent months, Javid has not posted many photos of her husband on her Instagram page, instead mostly sharing videos and various shots of her son.

Mercedes Javid Revealed That Quarantine Was Hard on Her Marriage

During an August 1 appearance on Bravo’s The Daily Dish podcast, Javid revealed that being quarantined with her husband was difficult for her, and posed various challenges to their marriage. “During quarantine, when Tommy and I would get in our little lovers’ quarrels, I have been known to, over the past four months, to call my family law attorney like, ‘So, what are my rights?’” Javid told Bravo’s The Daily Dish at the time. “And he’s like, ‘First of all, honey, it’s going to cost you five grand just to pick up the phone and call me and file.’ Like, OK!”

Javid continued, telling The Daily Dish, “It is difficult, I’m being totally candid. It’s really a lot of ups and downs. I think that when you’re in a relationship under the same roof, that you’re having completely different experiences during this pandemic and you can have a lack of communication…”

At the time, Javid also added that at times, she felt like her husband wanted to get a divorce. “I sit there, and I’m like, why the eff would we fight?” Javid said. “We’re both busting our butts doing our best every single day, and yet, I feel like he wants to divorce me.”

