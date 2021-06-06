Mercedes Javid Reveals Where Reza Farahan Stands With Her Husband

During a recent appearance on E!’s Daily Pop, “Shahs of Sunset” star Mercedes Javid gave an update on where Reza Farahan currently stands with her husband, Tommy Feight. Over the past few years, Javid’s friendship with Farahan has been rocky, and last season’s big feud even resulted in Farahan filing a restraining order against Javid’s husband. However, it looks like the two of them might be on a good path these days.

“In the beginning, it was hard because I just led by my own emotions,” Javid revealed while appearing on the talk show. “I wanted to talk to Reza, and I reached out and we had this incredible connection, we felt amazing about it. And then I realized that I completely isolated Tommy. Tommy was, he threw his ring, he was not okay with it.”

“But that was a long time ago, and I really believe in my heart that I’m so optimistic. Even if it’s unrealistic, my goal is for Tommy and Reza to be able to like,” Javid continued, making an intertwining motion with her hands as if to say the two were coming together. “It’s really important.”

Farahan Said That Rebuilding His Relationship With MJ Has Been ‘Slow’

As viewers have already seen so far on this season of “Shahs of Sunset,” Javid and Farahan’s road to repairing their friendship hasn’t been the most smooth. “It’s been slow,” Farahan admitted during a May 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “It’s not anywhere like it was before, and it’s not perfect. I’m not sitting here trying to tell you that, oh, MJ and I are, like, going to The Abbey, doing Sunday fun day. But I have to tell you, from where we were to where we are now, oh my god, I have so much gratitude.”

Farahan also added, “I don’t know if God was — or whatever higher power you believe in — was looking down thinking, ‘OK, I need to change the way the world works right now so Reza and MJ can find a way back to one another to make sense out of it,’ because the pandemic changed everything for me, really. And I’m so grateful because I was able to see her value and not see what had happened and really, for me, forgive and want better.”

Feight Already Went off on Farahan This Season

Although the friends are trying to repair their relationship, it looks like Feight might be more than a little bit apprehensive. During the season nine premiere of “Shahs of Sunset,” when Javid brought up Farahan, Feight went off on him, calling him a “lowlife animal” among other insults.

“You wanna be friends with this lowlife animal?” Feight asked his wife during the premiere. “Go ahead. I’ve never at one point told you not to be, but you keep trying to sugarcoat s*** and feel like I have to walk things back.”

Viewers can catch new episodes of “Shahs of Sunset” every Sunday night at 8/7c on Bravo to see how the ongoing feud will play out.

