Mercedes Javid & Tommy Feight’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts

Shahs of Sunset is back for another season, which also means that star Mercedes Javid and her husband, Tommy Feight, will be back on our screens. Over the years, Javid has shown viewers a glimpse into her lavish lifestyle living in Los Angeles alongside her friends and family.

So, just how much money do Javid and her husband have? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Javid has an estimated net worth of $5 million, while Feight’s has not been reported. Here’s what you need to know about the “Shahs of Sunset” stars net worth:

1. Javid Earns Money by Appearing on ‘Shahs of Sunset’

Of course, Javid earns money by appearing as a cast member on “Shahs of Sunset.” Javid has been a part of the show since its first season, which aired in 2012. Although it’s unclear exactly how much the star currently makes per episode, TV Guide once estimated her costar Reza Farahan’s earnings at $18,000 per episode. Farahan has also been a cast member since the first season, so their salaries could be similar.

And, even though there has been a fair share of drama on the “Shahs of Sunset” over the years, it seems like Javid does enjoy being on the series at the end of the day.

“I think you’re going to see a lot of heart,” Javid recently shared with E! News about this upcoming season. “I’ve never been so vulnerable towards my friends, especially my girlfriends. I care so much about our relationship. The dynamics are so great when we are all strong. I think you’ll see from me doing my best to get our relationships strong as a whole.”

2. Javid Is a Real Estate Agent

In addition to being a Bravo star, Javid also works as a realtor. According to her LinkedIn page, Javid is a real estate agent at Keller Williams Real Estate. Javid has also spoken about her career during various seasons of “Shahs of Sunset.”

In the past, Javid has also shown off properties that she was selling on her Instagram page. “Previewing beautiful properties in LA today,” Javid wrote in an Instagram story in July 2019, which was captured by Bravo at the time. “#MasterBathGoals I love my job.” In the story, the star included a picture of a stunning bathroom in the property she was selling.

3. Javid & Feight Have a Prenup

During season seven of “Shahs of Sunset,” viewers saw as Javid and her husband, Feight, signed a prenup ahead of their wedding. According to Bravo, the prenup is quite favorable towards Javid, as the star will get to keep 50% of Feight’s wealth if his company takes off, and he will not be entitled to have any of her wealth if they ever were to get divorced.

“There is no 50/50 in this,” Javid explained during the episode in which they signed the prenup. “My approach is very feminist and very smart… It’s a double standard prenup. I’m really not very negotiable.”

4. Javid and Feight Have a Child to Support

In 2018, Javid and Feight welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Shams, into the world. The couple underwent IVF in order to conceive, and as viewers saw on “Shahs of Sunset,” Javid faced many scary complications during her pregnancy.

In an emotional Instagram post in July 2019, Javid revealed that she would never be able to carry a child again. “Since I can never carry a baby again, I’m extremely grateful to those who made sure I had this shoot and keep this memory forever,” Javid wrote at the time. “My body is still healing from pregnancy, my heart is fragile and vulnerable. I wish I had the compassion I have now, as a new mom, all of my life. But now I am learning to have a deeper appreciation about why growth in life is such an important gift. I want to be better, and stronger. Lately, most days are a challenge.”

5. Javid Earns Money on Social Media

Because Javid has a large following from appearing on “Shahs of Sunset,” the star often collaborates with different brands and promotes them on her Instagram page. Recently, Javid worked with an adult toy company called Bellesa to share their products with her followers.

And, it looks like these types of sponsorships can actually bring in a pretty penny. According to W Magazine, celebrities such as Kim Kardashian can make around $1 million per sponsored Instagram post.

READ NEXT: Teresa Giudice Teases Feud on ‘Real Housewives All-Stars’