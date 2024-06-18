‘The Valley’ Star & Her New Boyfriend Make Red Carpet Debut

“The Valley” star Michelle Saniei Lally made a public appearance with her new boyfriend, Aaron Nosler.

Saniei Lally, who separated from her estranged husband Jesse Lally in late 2023, shared several pictures of herself and Nosler at the Los Angeles premiere of “The Bikeriders” on Instagram. The first two images showed Nosler and the mother of one standing with their arms around each other. Nosler kissed his girlfriend’s head in the third picture. The final slide consisted of a video that showed Saniei Lally walking with her “Valley” co-stars Brittany Cartwright and Janet Caperna.

“Date night,” read the caption of the June 18 post.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to compliment Saniei Lally and Nosler.

“Beautiful couple you are glowing❤️❤️❤️❤️,” wrote a commenter.

“Cutest couple in the valley!” added another.

“That’s one very lucky guy you’re with. You two look very happy!!!” shared a different person.

Jesse Lally Shared His Thoughts About His Estranged Wife’s Boyfriend

Lally shared his thoughts about Nosler in a May 2024 interview with Us Weekly. He stated that he initially felt uncomfortable about his wife dating other people.

The father of one stated, however, that he warmed up to Nosler after he invited him to his and Saniei Lally’s daughter, Isabella’s 4th birthday party in April 2024. Lally stated he had an enjoyable time with his estranged wife and her boyfriend during the celebration.

“It was fun. I think they were the last to leave,” said Lally.

In addition, he shared that his daughter likes Nosler.

While speaking to Us Weekly, Lally shared some information about his dating life. He stated that he has been seeing his friend, Lacy Nicole. He explained that he and Nicole have been “taking it slow.”

“We’ve been great friends. And then we newly started dating. She’s just an incredible personality. And she’s just, like, a loving soul. So we’re just super happy right now,” said Lally.

In addition, he shared that Nicole’s daughter and Isabella “are really good friends.”

Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor Opened up About Dating Other People Amid Their Separation

Saniei Lally and Lally are not the only couple to separate after filming the first season of “The Valley.” Cartwright announced she and her estranged husband, Jax Taylor, separated in February 2024.

Taylor was spotted spending time with model Paige Woolen in May 2024. The “Vanderpump Rules” star stated that he was not dating the model in the May 31 episode of his and Cartwright’s podcast, “When Reality Hits with Jax & Brittany.”

He said, however, that he and his estranged wife have agreed that they are allowed to date other individuals as they navigate their separation. Taylor also stated that they want to focus on the well-being of their 3-year-old son, Cruz.

Taylor and Cartwright also discussed their separation in a June 7 episode of “When Reality Hits with Jax & Brittany.” Cartwright shared that she is still living in an Airbnb, while Taylor has been residing in their Valley Village home. The mother of one stated, however, that she does occasionally spend time with her son at their house in Valley Village.

“At the end of the day, we’re just trying to make sure Cruz feels as normal as possible,” said Cartwright.

The second season of “The Valley” does not yet have a release date.